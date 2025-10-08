Cavaliers Competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing as individuals in the singles and doubles draws of the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, being held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

Stiles Brockett, Mans Dahlberg, Jangjun Kim, Keegan Rice and Doug Yaffa are slated to compete in the singles draw with all five competing in doubles with Dylan Dietrich also playing in that draw.

Rice is the No. 1 seed in the singles draw with Kim earning the No. 2 seed. Dahlberg is the No. 4 seed. Brockett is a 9-16 seed.

Dahlberg and Dietrich are the top seed in the doubles draw. Kim and Rice are the No. 2 seed. Both have first round byes.

Each of the 2025 ITA Men’s and Women’s Division I Regional Championships will have a 64-player singles main draw and 32-team doubles draw. From this, the two singles finalists from each region (26) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship. The doubles champion from each region (13) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Dietrich, who was the runner-up in singles at the 2024 ITA Atlantic Regional, has already qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with his semifinalist finish at the ITA All-American, and will not compete in the singles draw.

A Cavalier has won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title 10 times, most recently when Ryan Goetz took the title in 2019. Virginia has five ITA Regional doubles champions, but has not won that title since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli.

