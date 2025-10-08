Morris Among 25 QBs Up for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE – Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is one of 25 FBS quarterbacks to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Wednesday (Oct. 8). Morris was originally one of 58 players named to the preseason watch list earlier this year.
Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class, embodying not only outstanding on-field performance but also character, citizenship, and leadership.
Morris has guided the UVA to a 5-1 start and its first 3-0 start in ACC play since 2007. He was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week in back-to-back weeks following his robust performances against Stanford (Sept. 20) and Florida State (Sept. 26). He was also tabbed the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week following UVA’s double-overtime victory over then-eighth-ranked Noles.
In his first six games as the Cavaliers’ signal-caller, Morris has thrown for 1,428 yards while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. He has 15 total touchdowns on the year, including 11 through the air. Morris has been responsible for 92 points this season, second most of anyone the ACC and 13th most in FBS football.
The Golden Arm Award Top 25 Quarterbacks
Joey Aguilar, Tennessee
Drew Allar, Penn State
Luke Altmyer, Illinois
Rocco Becht, Iowa State
Carson Beck, Miami
Thomas Castellanos, Florida State
Taylen Green, Arkansas
Josh Hoover, TCU
Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State
Brendon Lewis, Memphis
Arch Manning, Texas
John Mateer, Oklahoma
Fernando Mendoza, Indiana
Darian Mensah, Duke
Behren Morton, Texas Tech
Chandler Morris, Virginia
Miller Moss, Louisville
Garrett Nussmeier, LSU
Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt
Marcel Reed, Texas A&M
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina
Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati
Gunner Stockton, Georgia
As the college football season progresses, this list will be further narrowed to semifinalists and finalists, before one extraordinary quarterback is awarded the Golden Arm Award this December at the annual ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore. The event will honor leadership, legacy, and the best in college football.
