Morris Among 25 QBs Up for Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award

BALTIMORE – Virginia quarterback Chandler Morris is one of 25 FBS quarterbacks to be named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Top 25, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation announced Wednesday (Oct. 8). Morris was originally one of 58 players named to the preseason watch list earlier this year.

Now in its 39th year, the Golden Arm Award is presented annually to the nation’s top senior or upperclassman quarterback who is on track to graduate with their class, embodying not only outstanding on-field performance but also character, citizenship, and leadership.

Morris has guided the UVA to a 5-1 start and its first 3-0 start in ACC play since 2007. He was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week in back-to-back weeks following his robust performances against Stanford (Sept. 20) and Florida State (Sept. 26). He was also tabbed the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award National Player of the Week following UVA’s double-overtime victory over then-eighth-ranked Noles.

In his first six games as the Cavaliers’ signal-caller, Morris has thrown for 1,428 yards while completing nearly 70 percent of his passes. He has 15 total touchdowns on the year, including 11 through the air. Morris has been responsible for 92 points this season, second most of anyone the ACC and 13th most in FBS football.

The Golden Arm Award Top 25 Quarterbacks

Joey Aguilar, Tennessee

Drew Allar, Penn State

Luke Altmyer, Illinois

Rocco Becht, Iowa State

Carson Beck, Miami

Thomas Castellanos, Florida State

Taylen Green, Arkansas

Josh Hoover, TCU

Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Brendon Lewis, Memphis

Arch Manning, Texas

John Mateer, Oklahoma

Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Darian Mensah, Duke

Behren Morton, Texas Tech

Chandler Morris, Virginia

Miller Moss, Louisville

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU

Diego Pavia, Vanderbilt

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M

Sawyer Robertson, Baylor

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

Brendan Sorsby, Cincinnati

Gunner Stockton, Georgia

As the college football season progresses, this list will be further narrowed to semifinalists and finalists, before one extraordinary quarterback is awarded the Golden Arm Award this December at the annual ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel in Unitas’ hometown of Baltimore. The event will honor leadership, legacy, and the best in college football.

