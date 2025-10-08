Remaining Tipoff Times, TV Designations Announced for Women’s Basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball program announced Wednesday (Oct. 8) the remaining tipoff times and TV designations for the 2025-26 season.

In addition to six appearances on the ACC and SEC Networks, Virginia will be featured on The CW for a pair of road matches at Stanford (Feb. 15, 2 p.m.) and Louisville (Feb. 22, Noon).

The Cavaliers will be featured on FloSports when the team travels to the Emerald Coast Classic (Nov. 24-25). The remaining games on the schedule will be streamed on ACC Network Extra.

Date Opponent Time Network Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Morgan State 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Nov. 9 vs Bucknell 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Nov. 13 vs UMBC 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Nov. 16 vs Radford 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Nov. 20 vs Longwood 6 p.m. ACC Network Monday, Nov. 24 Northwestern State* 8:30 p.m. FloSports Tuesday, Nov. 25 Nebraska/Purdue Fort Wayne* TBA FloSports Sunday, Nov. 30 vs Maryland Eastern Shore 2 p.m. ACCNX Wednesday, Dec. 3 at Vanderbilt ^ 5 p.m. (ET) SEC Network Sunday, Dec. 7 at Boston College 12 p.m. ACCNX Wednesday, Dec. 10 vs Howard 7 p.m. ACCNX Saturday, Dec. 20 vs Winthrop 12 p.m. ACCNX Monday, Dec. 29 vs SMU 7 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Jan. 1 vs Clemson 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Jan. 4 at Florida State 2 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Jan. 8 at Georgia Tech 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Jan. 11 vs Syracuse 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Jan. 15 at Duke 8 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Jan. 22 vs Pitt 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Jan. 25 vs NC State 12 p.m. ACC Network Thursday, Jan. 29 at Wake Forest 6 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Feb. 1 at Virginia Tech 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Feb. 5 vs Miami 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, Feb. 8 vs Notre Dame 2 p.m. ACCNX Thursday, Feb. 12 at California 10 p.m. (ET) ACCNX Sunday, Feb. 15 at Stanford 2 p.m. (ET) The CW Sunday, Feb. 22 at Louisville 12 p.m. The CW Thursday, Feb. 26 vs North Carolina 7 p.m. ACCNX Sunday, March 1 vs Virginia Tech 12 p.m. ACC Network

*- Emerald Coast Classic (Destin, Fla.)

^- ACC/SEC Challenge

Season Tickets

Season tickets for the 2025-26 season start at $70 each and may be purchased online at UVATix.com or by calling the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821 (UVA1).

Family Four Pack

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $240 for four season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends. For more information about the Family Four Pack, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office.

Single-Game Tickets

Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Groups of 20 or more can take advantage of a discounted rate.

Cav Pass Mini Plan Options

The Half-Season Cav Pass starts at $85 and includes admission to eight games. Fans can choose two matchups from NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech, and then round out their package with six additional contests from the remaining schedule. Tickets are initially issued as general admission, but beginning 48 hours prior to tip-off, fans have the option to exchange their seats online for reserved locations through their UVATix account at no extra cost, pending availability.

The Mini Cav Pass Voucher option is available starting at five vouchers for $55 with the option to add more for $11 each. Vouchers may be redeemed 48 hours prior to tip-off for any regular-season home game with the exception of matchups against NC State, Notre Dame and Virginia Tech. Exchanges are online only and must be completed prior to tipoff.

How to Purchase Tickets

Tickets can be purchased at any time on UVATix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets during normal business hours in-person at Bryant Hall inside Scott Stadium or by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. The box office opens at John Paul Jones Arena for ticket purchases beginning 60 minutes prior to the event. Fans are encouraged to purchase in advance.