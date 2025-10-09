Cavaliers Travel To Notre Dame Friday, No. 5 Louisville on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off back-to-back home weekends to start ACC play, the Virginia volleyball team (8-6, 1-3 ACC) returns to the road for a match at Notre Dame (5-7, 2-2 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 10) before closing out the weekend with a showdown at No. 5 Louisville (12-2, 4-0 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 12).
Match Information
Matchup: Virginia at Notre Dame
Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 10 • 6:30 p.m.
Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, Ind.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
Matchup: Virginia at No. 5 Louisville
Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 • 1 p.m.
Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Arena (Louisville, Ky.)
Watch: ACCNX
Live Stats: Statbroadcast
SEASON OVERVIEW
- This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.
- In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.
- The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.
SERIES HISTORY
- The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are meeting for the 16th time on Friday. Virginia leads the all-time series with a mark of 8-7 and has won the last two meetings. Despite the record, UVA has not won in South Bend since 2016.
- Louisville and Virginia are facing off on the volleyball court for the 15th time. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 11-3. Louisville enters Sunday’s match on an eight-game win streak that dates back to 2017. The last time that UVA defeated Louisville was in 2016 when Virginia swept the Cardinals on the road.
REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS
- Freshman outside hitter Reagan Ennist had a game for the ages in UVA’s thrilling five-set victory over Syracuse en route to her first ACC Freshman of the Week honor.
- In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.
- The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.
OPENING THE JPJ RESIDENCY
- To open ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers hosted No. 3 Stanford and Cal at John Paul Jones Arena.
- Virginia’s third set win over Stanford tied for the highest set win over a ranked opponent in program history.
- In the Cal match, Reagan Ennist tallied 13 kills—the most by a UVA freshman since Brooklyn Borum in 2021 up until that point.
IMPORTED A PAIR OF WINS
- To close out non-conference play, Virginia headed to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic against OSU and Troy.
- UVA opened the weekend with a five-set thriller over Ohio State. It was only the program’s second win ever over a team from the Big 10 and second in as many weeks.
- In the sweep over Troy, Kate Dean recorded 11 total blocks. The most by a Hoo in a match since Abby Tadder in 2023.
DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN
- To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.
- Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.
HOT START HOOS
- To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.
- In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.
VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS
- Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, seven are new to the roster.
- The Cavaliers’ roster features four transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from Ole Miss, Hannah Scott (S) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.
- Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.
LOOK HOOS BACK
- The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.
- Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.
- The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.
THE YEAR THAT WAS IN ‘24
- The Cavaliers’ 21 wins during the 2024 season were the most by UVA since winning 23 during the 2006 season.
- UVA’s 11 ACC wins are the most since winning 11 in 2013.
- Virginia rode the 21 wins to a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship. It was the first postseason appearance since making the NCAA Tournament in 1999.