Cavaliers Travel To Notre Dame Friday, No. 5 Louisville on Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coming off back-to-back home weekends to start ACC play, the Virginia volleyball team (8-6, 1-3 ACC) returns to the road for a match at Notre Dame (5-7, 2-2 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 10) before closing out the weekend with a showdown at No. 5 Louisville (12-2, 4-0 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 12).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Notre Dame

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 10 • 6:30 p.m.

Location: Purcell Pavilion (South Bend, Ind.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia at No. 5 Louisville

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 12 • 1 p.m.

Location: L&N Federal Credit Union Arena (Louisville, Ky.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

SEASON OVERVIEW

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

In 46 complete seasons, UVA is 694-768 (.470) all-time.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

SERIES HISTORY

The Cavaliers of Virginia and the Fighting Irish of Notre Dame are meeting for the 16th time on Friday. Virginia leads the all-time series with a mark of 8-7 and has won the last two meetings. Despite the record, UVA has not won in South Bend since 2016.

Louisville and Virginia are facing off on the volleyball court for the 15th time. The Cardinals lead the all-time series 11-3. Louisville enters Sunday’s match on an eight-game win streak that dates back to 2017. The last time that UVA defeated Louisville was in 2016 when Virginia swept the Cardinals on the road.

For a complete list of series results, visit the Virginia Volleyball Record Book.

REWRITING THE RECORD BOOKS

Freshman outside hitter Reagan Ennist had a game for the ages in UVA’s thrilling five-set victory over Syracuse en route to her first ACC Freshman of the Week honor.

In the win, Ennist racked up a Virginia freshman record 32 kills. The 32 kills were the most by a Cavalier since Deanna Zwarich tallied 33 kills against Duke in 2000.

The freshman’s 32 kills are the fifth-most ever by a Cavalier in a single match. Her 32 kills came on 89 swings, which set a record for most attempts in a single match.

OPENING THE JPJ RESIDENCY

To open ACC play, the Virginia Cavaliers hosted No. 3 Stanford and Cal at John Paul Jones Arena.

Virginia’s third set win over Stanford tied for the highest set win over a ranked opponent in program history.

In the Cal match, Reagan Ennist tallied 13 kills—the most by a UVA freshman since Brooklyn Borum in 2021 up until that point.

IMPORTED A PAIR OF WINS

To close out non-conference play, Virginia headed to the Ohio State-hosted Sports Import Classic against OSU and Troy.

UVA opened the weekend with a five-set thriller over Ohio State. It was only the program’s second win ever over a team from the Big 10 and second in as many weeks.

In the sweep over Troy, Kate Dean recorded 11 total blocks. The most by a Hoo in a match since Abby Tadder in 2023.

DOUBLE DIP AGAINST MICHIGAN

To wrap up the home non-conference portion of the 2025 season, Virginia hosted Big 10 foe Michigan for a pair of matches at the Aquatic and Fitness Center.

Virginia’s five-set win in the weekend opener was the Cavaliers’ first win over a power conference opponent in non-conference play since 2016 and the first-ever win over a Big 10 program in program history.

HOT START HOOS

To start the season, Virginia opened the year by dominating the DC Challenge over Georgetown, George Washington and Howard. The 3-0 start for UVA was the first of the Wells era and the first since 2014.

In the Shannon Wells era, the Cavaliers are 40-21 in matches played during August and September, including an 11-2 mark during the historic 2024 season.

VIRGINIA WELCOMES NEWCOMERS

Of UVA’s 16 players on its 2025 roster, seven are new to the roster.

The Cavaliers’ roster features four transfers: Katie Barrier (DS/L) from Tennessee, Vivian Miller (OH) from Ole Miss, Hannah Scott (S) from College of Charleston and Jasmine Robinson (MB) from Virginia Tech.

Virginia welcomed the freshman trio of Reagan Ennist (OH), Marin Black (MB) and Charlottesville-native Caroline Lang (RS/MB) to Grounds this summer.

LOOK HOOS BACK

The UVA returners are highlighted by seniors Kate Johnson (DS/L), Kadynce Booth (OH) and Kate Dean (MB). Johnson is the only Cavalier who has been in the program all four seasons.

Meredith Reeg (DS/L), who missed most of the 2024 season due to injury, and Lauryn Bowie (OH/RS) represent the junior class.

The sophomore class is led by 2024 All-ACC freshman team member Zoey Dood (S) and Becca Wight (RS). Sarah Brodner (OH/RS) and Teagan Hogan (DS/L) round out the rest of the class.

