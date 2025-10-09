No. 2 Virginia Hosts No. 3 UNC on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia field hockey team (9-0, 5-0 ACC) is set to host No. 3 UNC (10-1, 3-1 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

Live Stream

Live Stats

MATCH NOTES

Virginia remained No. 2 in the NFHCA Week 5 poll after moving up to No. 2 in Week 4 and being ranked No. 3 in the Preseason, Week 1, Week 2 and Week 3 poll

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Lempers recorded five shutouts, four against ranked teams

Senior Madison Orsi earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week and junior Emma Watchilla earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week (10/7) after defeating No. 9 Duke in double overtime

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi netted game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Junior Mia Abello leads the team in goals (5), points (12), shots (21) and game-winning goals (2)

Freshman Lauren Sloan and senior Lauren Kenah leads the team in assists with three

Last time out the Cavaliers suffered a tough 0-4 loss in Chapel Hill, N.C. although Virginia was victorious in 2023 winning 3-2 at home



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers continue the home stand against No. 7 Liberty on Tuesday, Oct. 14 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field. Admission is free for all regular-season contests at Turf Field.