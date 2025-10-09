Virginia Announces 2025-26 Wrestling Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia head coach Steve Garland announced the program’s 2025-26 schedule on Thursday (Oct. 9) with a slate that features a balance of tournament competition and dual matches.

Due to renovation of the Cavaliers’ home venue of Memorial Gym, the schedule heavily features road contests and includes three home dates once ACC competition begins.

“This will be an interesting year for us,” Garland said. “Memorial Gym is still under construction and we’re excited to see the finished product, so we had to take on a heavier travel schedule this year. We see it as an opportunity to see great competition all over the country. We have Lehigh and Michigan on the schedule, and with several Ohio guys on the schedule we will travel to Kent State for a dual. We will also be in Pennsylvania three different times this fall to scrap against some really tough teams, and we will start the new year with a great tournament at the Southern Scuffle. Our ACC dual schedule is as tough and deep as it’s ever been, so there is no doubt our guys will be tested.”

Virginia opens the season at the Navy Classic Invite (11/2) before continuing on the road at Journeymen’s WrangleMania (11/8) and the Journeymen Collegiate Classic (11/9). At WrangleMania, the Cavaliers will wrestle duals against LIU and Lehigh.

The Hoos next enter a stretch of dual competition that sees Virginia travel to Kent State (11/15), Michigan (11/23), Bloomsburg (11/29), a tri meet at East Stroudsburg (12/7) and a quad meet at Bucknell (12/21). At East Stroudsburg, the Cavaliers will face Bridgeport and East Stroudsburg, while they will wrestle Hofstra, Bucknell and Morgan State at the Bucknell quad. Virginia closes 2025 with a dual at Penn (12/22).

The Cavaliers open 2026 at the Southern Scuffle (1/3-4) as the final tournament competition of the season for them.

The ACC slate features three road duals and three home duals. Virginia will host North Carolina (1/16), Stanford (1/24) and Virginia Tech (2/6), while the Cavaliers will travel for duals at NC State (1/9), Duke (1/30) and Pitt (2/20).

The ACC Championships (3/8) will be hosted by Virginia Tech. The NCAA Championships will be wrestled in Cleveland (3/19-21).