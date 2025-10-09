Virginia Hosts the Wahoowa Invitational this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, being held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

This will be the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season. The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors but could move to the indoor courts in the case of inclement weather.

Players from James Madison, Old Dominion and West Virginia will also be competing in the tournament.

The action begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Virginia players will take the court at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.

There will not be live scoring for the matches, but live court streams are available at the link above.

Admission is free.