Virginia Hosts the Wahoowa Invitational this Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, being held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.
This will be the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season. The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors but could move to the indoor courts in the case of inclement weather.
Players from James Madison, Old Dominion and West Virginia will also be competing in the tournament.
The action begins at 11 a.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. on Sunday. Virginia players will take the court at 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday.
There will not be live scoring for the matches, but live court streams are available at the link above.
Admission is free.
Schedule
Friday, Oct 10th
11 AM: Old Dominion, James Madison
3 PM: Virginia, West Virginia
Saturday, Oct 11th
10 AM: Virginia, Old Dominion
2 PM: James Madison, West Virginia
Sunday, Oct 12th
9 AM: Old Dominion, West Virginia
12 PM: Virginia, James Madison
RESULTS
Friday, Sept. 12
Doubles
#2 Liv Hovde/Irina Balus (Duke) def. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) 6-4
Meggie Navarro/Katie Rolls (VA) def. #83 Shavit Kimchi/Claire An (Duke) 6-2
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #49 Liv Hovde (Duke) 6-2, 7-6 (5)
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #14 Irina Balus (Duke) 3-6, 6-2, 10-7
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #61 Shavit Kimchi (Duke) 7-6 (3), 6-1
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Claire An (Duke) 6-4, 2-6, 18-16
Blair Gill def. Katie Codd (Duke) 2-6, 6-2, 10-7
Hayden Mulberry (UGA) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 6-2, 6-0
RESULTS
Saturday, Sept. 13
Doubles
#26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ange Oby Kajuru/Alanis Hamilton (UNC) 6-3
#9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. #33 Tatum Evans/Theadora Rabman (UNC) 6-4
Claire Hill/ Mary Grace Rennard (UNC) def. Meggie Navarro/Katie Rolls (VA) 6-1
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. #12 Theadora Rabman (UNC) 6-1, 6-0
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. #29 Ange Oby Kajuru (UNC) 4-6, 7-5, 11-9
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #42 Tatum Evans (UNC) 6-2, 2-0 (ret.)
Alanis Hamilton (UNC) def. Isabelle Lacy (VA) 7-6 (0), 6-3
Katie Rolls (VA) def. #124 Claire Hill (UNC) 6-4, 6-2
Blair Gill (VA) def. Mary Grace Rennard (UNC) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4
Doubles
#9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sara Suchankova/ Ni Xi (UNCC) 6-3
#26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Andrea Chacon/Lucia Aranda (UNCC) 6-3
Meggie Navarro/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Shona Nakano/Prisca Abbas (UNCC) 7-5
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Ni Xi (UNCC) 6-4, 6-3
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Shona Nakano (UNCC) 6-2, 0-6, 6-2
Sara Suchankova (UNCC) def. Melodie Collard (VA) 6-2, 1-6, 6-4
Lucia Aranda (UNCC) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (9)
Blair Gill (VA) def. Prisca Abbas (UNCC) 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-5
Andrea Chacon (UNCC) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 6-2, 4-6, 6-3