Cavaliers Advance at ITA Atlantic Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team will be competing as individuals in the singles and doubles draws of the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, being held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
Stiles Brockett, Mans Dahlberg, Jangjun Kim, Keegan Rice and Doug Yaffa are slated to compete in the singles draw with all five competing in doubles with Dylan Dietrich also playing in that draw.
Rice is the No. 1 seed in the singles draw with Kim earning the No. 2 seed. Dahlberg is the No. 4 seed. Brockett is a 9-16 seed.
Dahlberg and Dietrich are the top seed in the doubles draw. Kim and Rice are the No. 2 seed. Both have first round byes.
Each of the 2025 ITA Men’s and Women’s Division I Regional Championships will have a 64-player singles main draw and 32-team doubles draw. From this, the two singles finalists from each region (26) will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship. The doubles champion from each region (13) will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship.
Dietrich, who was the runner-up in singles at the 2024 ITA Atlantic Regional, has already qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with his semifinalist finish at the ITA All-American, and will not compete in the singles draw.
A Cavalier has won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title 10 times, most recently when Ryan Goetz took the title in 2019. Virginia has five ITA Regional doubles champions, but has not won that title since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli.
Results will be posted to this page.
DAILY RECAPS
Friday, Oct. 10
All five singles players won their opening matches to advance to the second round. All three doubles teams advanced to the Round of 16. Stiles Brockett and Doug Yaffa were the only team without a first-round bye and had to win two matches on Friday to make the Round of 16. Jangjun Kim and Keegan Rice won their doubles opener 8-0 to advance.
Saturday, Oct. 11
All five Cavaliers won their second round matches to advance to the Round of 16 with Rice, Dahlberg, Brockett and Kim all picking up victories to advance to the quarterfinals. Dahlberg and Brockett will face one another on Sunday in a quarterfinal.
Results
Singles
R64 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Drew Fishback (VT) 6-2, 6-3
R16 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mats Bredschneijder (VCU) 6-1, 6-0
QF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) vs. Adam Majchrzak (ODU), Sunday
R64 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Erwann Bouchet (VCU) 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3
R32 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Chase Robinson (LIB) 7-5, 6-3
R16 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Gur Trakhtenberg (WM) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
QF Mans Dahlberg (VA) vs Stiles Brockett (VA), Sunday
R64 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Monil Lotilkar (MASON) 7-6 (4), 6-4
R32 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Daniel Borisov (LONG), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
R16 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Siwant Auytayakul (LIB) 6-2, 6-0
QF Stiles Brockett (VA) vs Mans Dahlberg (VA), Sunday
R64 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Blake Hilsen (VT) 6-3, 6-1
R32 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Zechariah Hamrouni (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-2
R16 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Thomas Vesantera Brandao (VT) 7-6 (3), 6-1
QF Jangjun Kim (VA)
R64 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Frank Thompson (VT) 6-3, 6-3
R32 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Carl Roothman (LIB), 6-4, 1-6, 6-0
R16 Davis Wiley (RIC) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
R64 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Deniz Okyay/Shaharyar Saeed (MASON) 8-3
R32 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Tommy Kim/Herrick Legaspi (Navy) 8-5
R16 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) vs Drew Fishback/Victor Kimpel (VT), Sat 4 pm
R32 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Jake Young/Steve Nguyen (NAVY) 8-4
R16 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg vs. Alfred Almasi/Nicolo Consonni (VCU), Sat. 4 pm
R32 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs Lucas Evans/Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 8-0
R16 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Thomas Nelson/Adam Majchrak (ODU), Sat 4 pm