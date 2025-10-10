No. 2 Virginia Falls to No. 3 North Carolina on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia field hockey team (9-1, 5-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season (1-0) to No. 3 North Carolina (11-1, 4-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 10) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.
51:46 North Carolina — Charly Bruder (Ryleigh Heck)
HOW IT HAPPENED
At the final whistle, the score of 1-0 was in North Carolina’s favor. Thirty seconds after the first whistle, the Cavaliers earned the first of two penalty corners in the first quarter. The Tar Heels also earned one corner though neither team was able to convert. Thus, the score remained level after the opening 15 minutes of play.
Continuing to battle, the second quarter was highlighted by three North Carolina corners in less than a minute. Again, unable to convert the score remained 0-0 at the half.
Midway through the fourth quarter of play, the Tar Heels found the back of the net as Charly Bruder found the boards with an upright reverse hit to give North Carolina the lead. The Cavaliers responded by earning a penalty corner, but were unable to find the back of the net. With five minutes remaining in regulation, Virginia removed junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers in exchange for an extra field player. Despite the extra player for the Cavaliers and the open net for the Tar Heels to take advantage of, the battle remained in the midfield.
Starting in goal, Virginia’s Lempers recorded one save while both of North Carolina’s goalkeepers, Merritt Skubisz and Katie Wimmer, each recorded one save.
NOTES
- Freshman Rylee Dennis made her first start of the season
- Virginia’s goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, recorded one save
- North Carolina’s goalkeepers, Merritt Skubisz and Katie Wimmer, recorded one save each
- North Carolina held the edge in shots (9-5) while both teams recorded two shots on goal
- North Carolina earned four penalty corners while Virginia earned three
FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN
ON THE HORIZON
The No. 2 Cavaliers continue the home stand against No. 7 Liberty on Tuesday, Oct.14 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. before traveling up the road to William & Mary on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Busch Field in Williamsburg, Va. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.