No. 2 Virginia Falls to No. 3 North Carolina on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia field hockey team (9-1, 5-1 ACC) suffered its first loss of the season (1-0) to No. 3 North Carolina (11-1, 4-1 ACC) on Friday (Oct. 10) at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

Goals (Assist)

51:46 North Carolina — Charly Bruder (Ryleigh Heck)



HOW IT HAPPENED

At the final whistle, the score of 1-0 was in North Carolina’s favor. Thirty seconds after the first whistle, the Cavaliers earned the first of two penalty corners in the first quarter. The Tar Heels also earned one corner though neither team was able to convert. Thus, the score remained level after the opening 15 minutes of play. Continuing to battle, the second quarter was highlighted by three North Carolina corners in less than a minute. Again, unable to convert the score remained 0-0 at the half. Midway through the fourth quarter of play, the Tar Heels found the back of the net as Charly Bruder found the boards with an upright reverse hit to give North Carolina the lead. The Cavaliers responded by earning a penalty corner, but were unable to find the back of the net. With five minutes remaining in regulation, Virginia removed junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers in exchange for an extra field player. Despite the extra player for the Cavaliers and the open net for the Tar Heels to take advantage of, the battle remained in the midfield. Starting in goal, Virginia’s Lempers recorded one save while both of North Carolina’s goalkeepers, Merritt Skubisz and Katie Wimmer, each recorded one save.



NOTES

Freshman Rylee Dennis made her first start of the season

Virginia’s goalkeeper, Nilou Lempers, recorded one save

North Carolina’s goalkeepers, Merritt Skubisz and Katie Wimmer, recorded one save each

North Carolina held the edge in shots (9-5) while both teams recorded two shots on goal

North Carolina earned four penalty corners while Virginia earned three



FROM HEAD COACH OLE KEUSGEN

“There are a lot of things to be proud of and that we did very well, but at the end of the day if you play for the No. 1 spot in the country it comes down to the little details. Especially in the second half, we did not do those details very well. On offense, we did not generate a lot, and then you make one silly mistake and the ball goes in. You cannot expect to win a game against the No. 1 team in the country RPI-wise with no goals scored. We defended amazing, our hustle was great and our team chemistry was great, but we did not generate enough.”



ON THE HORIZON

The No. 2 Cavaliers ​continue the home stand against No. 7 Liberty on Tuesday, Oct.14 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. before traveling up the road to William & Mary on Oct. 19 at 1 p.m. at Busch Field in Williamsburg, Va. Admission is free for all regular season contests at Turf Field.