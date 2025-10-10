Virginia Falls in Three Sets at Notre Dame

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Virginia volleyball team (8-7, 1-4 ACC) dropped a three-set (19-25, 22-25, 17-25) match to Notre Dame (6-7, 3-2 ACC) at Purcell Pavilion on Friday night (Oct. 10).

For the fifth consecutive match, Reagan Ennist led Virginia offensively with 13 kills. Lauryn Bowie added five more kills of her own while having a match-high five blocks.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Notre Dame 25, Virginia 19

After playing to a 3-3 tie in the early going of Friday’s opening set, the homestanding Irish strung together a 4-0 run to take control of the game. Back-to-back kills from Ennist and Sarah Brodner pulled the Cavaliers to within a pair of points at 19-17 before Notre Dame closed out the ser on a 6-2 run.

Set 2: Notre Dame 25, Virginia 22

Virginia opened the set by tallying seven of the first 11 points of the game after Katie Barrier popped a serve over the net for an ace. Following the service ace, a Zoey Dood kill gave UVA a 15-14 lead to force a media timeout. Out of the timeout, Notre Dame scored five of the next six points to take a 19-16 advantage. Back-to-back Irish errors made it a one-point contest at 23-22, with Notre Dame taking the set on a service ace.

Set 3: Notre Dame 25, Virginia 17

In what proved to be the third and final set of the evening, Virginia tallied the first three points of the game, highlighted by an Ennist kill. The two teams traded points until a Notre Dame kill gave the Irish a 15-13 lead at the media timeout. After the media break, Notre Dame collected three of the next four points to force a Virginia timeout at 18-14. The Cavaliers answered with a 3-0 run out of the break before Notre Dame tallied the final seven points of the set to take the match.

MATCH NOTES

Notre Dame improves to 8-8 in the all-time series with Virginia and snaps UVA’s two-match win streak against the Irish.

Virginia tallied nine blocks on the night against Notre Dame’s seven.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers will close out the weekend on Sunday (Oct. 12) with a road match against No. 5 Louisville. First serve is slated for 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.