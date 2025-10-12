Cavaliers Dominate In Wahoowa Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Boar’s Head Resort. This was the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season.
The Cavaliers won all but one singles match over the weekend and swept in doubles play, combining to tally 14 singles and six doubles victories over players from West Virginia, Old Dominion and James Madison.
Friday, Oct. 10
Virginia swept both the singles and doubles matches against opponents from West Virginia on the first day of competition.
Saturday, Oct. 11
For the second straight day, the Cavaliers swept both the singles and doubles matches. Virginia picked up five singles and two doubles wins, all in straight sets, against opponents from Old Dominion.
Sunday, Oct 12
The Cavaliers closed out the tournament by competing against members of the James Madison Dukes, sweeping the doubles matches and winning all but one singles match.
Up Next
- Select Cavaliers will be competing at the ITA Atlantic Regional Oct. 16-21 in Blacksburg, Va.
- The All-American is the first opportunity for players to qualify for this year’s NCAA Individual Championships. Ten singles players will qualify for the NCAA Singles Championship (eight main draw quarterfinalists & two feed-in consolation finalists). Four doubles teams will qualify for the NCAA Doubles Championship through the All-American Championships (four main draw semifinalists)
RESULTS
Friday, Oct. 10
Doubles
#26 Martina Genis Salas/Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Audrey Moutama/Daniella Shved (WVU) 6-0
Meggie Navarre/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Lyla Byers/Zuzana Kudlackova (WVU) 6-3
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Audrey Moutama (WVU) 6-4, 6-2
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Zuzana Kudlackova (WVU) 6-1, 6-2
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Julie Bousseau (WVU) 6-2, 6-1
Katie Rolls (VA) def. Laura Villaneuva Morillo (WVU) 4-6, 6-4, 10-4
Blair Gill (VA) def. Daniella Shved (WVU) 5-7, 6-3, 10-6
Meggie Navarro (VA) def. Lucia Tognoni (WVU) 6-4, 6-4
Saturday, Oct. 11
Doubles
#9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Kira Matushkina/Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2
Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Ulyana Romanova/Marina Markina (ODU) 6-3
Singles
#114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 6-2, 7-5
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Victoria Matasova (ODU) 7-5, 6-4
Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 7-5, 6-4
Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Marina Markina (ODU) 6-2, 6-3
Katie Rolls (VA) def. Mya Byrd (ODU) 6-4, 6-3
Sunday, Oct. 12
Doubles
Annabelle Xu/Katie Rolls (VA) def. Daria Munteanu/Corinna Rietmann (JMU) 6-0
Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Mia Saveljic/Sophie Williams (JMU) 6-4
Singles
#23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Corinna Rietmann (JMU) 6-3, 6-2
Melodie Collard (VA) def. Mia Saveljic (JMU) 6-7 (4), 6-1, 10-7
Daria Munteanu (JMU) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-3
Blair Gill (VA) def. Sophie Williams (JMU) 7-5, 3-6, 10-4