Cavaliers Dominate In Wahoowa Invitational

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team competed as individuals in singles and doubles matches at the Wahoowa Invitational, held Friday through Sunday, October 10-12, at the Boar’s Head Resort. This was the Cavaliers’ lone home tournament of the fall season.

The Cavaliers won all but one singles match over the weekend and swept in doubles play, combining to tally 14 singles and six doubles victories over players from West Virginia, Old Dominion and James Madison.