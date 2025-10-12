Cavaliers Send Three to Singles Semis, Have Both Doubles Finalists at ITA Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing as individuals in the singles and doubles draws of the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, being held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

The Cavaliers have earned three of the four semifinal spots in the singles draw and have two doubles teams playing head to head in Monday’s final.

Keegan Rice, the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw, will face the 4-seed, Mans Dahlberg in one semifinal on Monday morning while Jangjun Kim, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, will face Ben Sparks of Liberty. The winner of those matches will advance to Monday’s singles final.

Rice and Kim, the No. 2 doubles team in the draw, will face top-seeded Dahlberg and his partner, Dylan Dietrich, in the final.

The two singles finalists will earn invitations to compete in the 2025 NCAA Singles Championship. The doubles champion earns a place in the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championship.

Dietrich has already qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with his semifinalist finish at the ITA All-American, and did not compete in the singles draw.

A Cavalier has won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title 10 times, most recently when Ryan Goetz took the title in 2019. Virginia has five ITA Regional doubles champions, but has not won that title since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli.

Stiles Brockett and Doug Yaffa also competed in the singles and doubles draws. Brockett advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Dahlberg. Yaffa advanced to the Round of 16. They made the Round of 16 in doubles.