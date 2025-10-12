Cavaliers Send Three to Singles Semis, Have Both Doubles Finalists at ITA Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia men’s tennis team are competing as individuals in the singles and doubles draws of the ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, being held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
The Cavaliers have earned three of the four semifinal spots in the singles draw and have two doubles teams playing head to head in Monday’s final.
Keegan Rice, the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw, will face the 4-seed, Mans Dahlberg in one semifinal on Monday morning while Jangjun Kim, the No. 2 seed in the singles draw, will face Ben Sparks of Liberty. The winner of those matches will advance to Monday’s singles final.
Rice and Kim, the No. 2 doubles team in the draw, will face top-seeded Dahlberg and his partner, Dylan Dietrich, in the final.
The two singles finalists will earn invitations to compete in the 2025 NCAA Singles Championship. The doubles champion earns a place in the 2025 NCAA Doubles Championship.
Dietrich has already qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship with his semifinalist finish at the ITA All-American, and did not compete in the singles draw.
A Cavalier has won the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title 10 times, most recently when Ryan Goetz took the title in 2019. Virginia has five ITA Regional doubles champions, but has not won that title since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli.
Stiles Brockett and Doug Yaffa also competed in the singles and doubles draws. Brockett advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Dahlberg. Yaffa advanced to the Round of 16. They made the Round of 16 in doubles.
DAILY RECAPS
Friday, Oct. 10
All five singles players won their opening matches to advance to the second round. All three doubles teams advanced to the Round of 16. Stiles Brockett and Doug Yaffa were the only team without a first-round bye and had to win two matches on Friday to make the Round of 16. Jangjun Kim and Keegan Rice won their doubles opener 8-0 to advance.
Saturday, Oct. 11
All five Cavaliers won their second round matches to advance to the Round of 16 with Rice, Dahlberg, Brockett and Kim all picking up victories to advance to the quarterfinals. Dahlberg and Brockett will face one another on Sunday in a quarterfinal. Rice and Kim advanced to the quarterfinals in doubles after winning a tiebreaker 12-10 to decide their match against a Virginia Tech tandem. Dahlberg and Dietrich also advanced in the doubles draw.
Sunday, Oct. 12
Mans Dahlberg, Keegan Rice and Janjun Kim all picked up singles wins in the morning before turning around and playing two doubles matches in the afternoon. Their quarterfinal doubles matches were eight-gmae pro sets before playing a full best-of-three in the semifinals. Dahlberg defeated teammate Stiles Brocket in straight sets in singles before partnering with Dylan Dietrich to pick up a pair of doubles wins.
Results
Singles
R64 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Drew Fishback (VT) 6-2, 6-3
R16 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mats Bredschneijder (VCU) 6-1, 6-0
QF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Adam Majchrzak (ODU), 6-4, 6-3
SF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) vs Mans Dahlberg (VA), Monday 9 am
R64 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Erwann Bouchet (VCU) 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3
R32 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Chase Robinson (LIB) 7-5, 6-3
R16 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Gur Trakhtenberg (WM) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
QF Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Stiles Brockett (VA), 6-3, 6-2
SF Mans Dahlberg (VA) vs #98 Keegan Rice (VA), Mon 9 am
R64 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Blake Hilsen (VT) 6-3, 6-1
R32 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Zechariah Hamrouni (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-2
R16 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Thomas Vesantera Brandao (VT) 7-6 (3), 6-1
QF Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Rodrigo Santiago Arraez (LIB), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
SF Jangjun Kim (VA) vs Ben Sparks (LIB), Mon time TBD
R64 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Monil Lotilkar (MASON) 7-6 (4), 6-4
R32 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Daniel Borisov (LONG), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
R16 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Siwant Auytayakul (LIB) 6-2, 6-0
QF Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Stiles Brockett (VA), 6-3, 6-2
R64 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Frank Thompson (VT) 6-3, 6-3
R32 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Carl Roothman (LIB), 6-4, 1-6, 6-0
R16 Davis Wiley (RIC) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
R32 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Jake Young/Steve Nguyen (NAVY) 8-4
R16 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Alfred Almasi/Nicolo Consonni (VCU) 8-4
QF #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Blake Hilsen/Eyal Shumilov (VT) 8-6
SF #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Yanis Moundir/Zechariah Hamrouni 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-7
F #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg vs #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA), Monday
R32 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def Lucas Evans/Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 8-0
R16 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def Thomas Nelson/Adam Majchrak (ODU) 8-7 (10)
QF #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Timeo Puech/Daniel Borisov (LONG) 8-4
SF #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Drew Fishback/Victor Kimpel (VT) 6-4, 6-4
F #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg, Monday
R64 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Deniz Okyay/Shaharyar Saeed (MASON) 8-3
R32 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Tommy Kim/Herrick Legaspi (Navy) 8-5
R16 Drew Fishback/Victor Kimpel (VT) def. Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) 8-0