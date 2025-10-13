Baseball Announces 2026 Schedule

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia baseball team announced its 2026 schedule on Monday (Oct. 13). The first campaign of the Chris Pollard era will have 31 home games at Disharoon Park, including home ACC series against Virginia Tech (March 13-15), Wake Forest (March 20-22), Florida State (April 2-4), Clemson (April 16-18) and Cal (May 8-10).

“Once again in 2026, the ACC will be a gauntlet. We are thrilled to be competing 31 times in front of the very best fans in college baseball,” Pollard said. “We look forward to seeing everyone at Disharoon Park this spring. Go Hoos!”

Virginia will open ACC play at North Carolina (March 6-8) and play road ACC series against Boston College (March 27-29), Notre Dame (April 10-12), Pittsburgh (April 24-26) and Louisville (May 14-16).

Following Opening Weekend, Virginia will participate in a weekend tournament hosted by Stetson. The Cavaliers are slated to play Monmouth (Feb. 20), Stetson (Feb. 21) and North Dakota State (Feb. 22) while in DeLand, Fla.

The 2026 ACC Tournament will be held in Charlotte, N.C., as Truist Park hosts the conference championship. The tournament begins on May 19 and runs to May 24.

2026 Schedule by the numbers

56 Games: 31 home games | 22 away games | 3 neutral site games

2025 NCAA Tournament Teams (6): Stetson (Regional), North Dakota State (Regional), Wake Forest (Regional), Florida State (Super Regional), Clemson (Regional) and Louisville (College World Series).

STORYLINES

The Pollard era officially starts with a four-game homestand beginning with a weekend series against Wagner on Feb. 13-15 before a midweek contest with VMI (Feb. 17).

After a home weekend series with Wake Forest (March 20-22), the Cavaliers head to Fredericksburg for a showdown with Maryland on March 24 at Virginia Credit Union Stadium, the home of the Fredericksburg Nationals.

Virginia begins a six-game homestand on March 31 with a midweek contest against Old Dominion before welcoming Florida State (April 2-4) to town for a weekend series. The homestand concludes on April 8 with a midweek matchup against Richmond.

The final and longest homestand of the season gets underway on April 28 against George Mason and continues the next day when William & Mary comes to town. Following the break for exams, a doubleheader with Radford is slated for May 3. To conclude the home slate, UVA will host Cal for a three-game weekend series on May 8-10.

2026 Season Tickets

2026 Baseball Season ticket deposits are on sale now. Deposits are $25 per seat and will apply to your total season ticket balance. Deposit holders will be contacted later this fall in Virginia Athletic Foundation Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability.

Returning season ticket members should not place a deposit and have until Friday, October 17th to complete their renewal application online at UVATIX.com or by contacting the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 434-924-8821 or emailing uvatickets@virignia.edu. Season ticket members who renew their current seats can submit a request to upgrade, add additional seats, or relocate into the Field Level Club. Those who submit an upgrade request will be contacted later this fall in Virginia Athletics Foundation Priority Point order to discuss potential seating opportunities based on availability.

General admission season tickets are $99 each. Reserved season tickets start at $150 per season ticket and are based on availability. Season tickets can be paid in full or over an interest-free bill plan. UVA full-time faculty and staff are eligible to receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four season tickets by calling the ticket office at (434) 924-8821. Season tickets in the infield grandstand, baseline grandstand and Field Level Club have Virginia Athletic Foundation per seat contribution requirements.

New for the 2025-26 season, Virginia Athletics is introducing the Family Four Pack starting at $300 for four general admission season tickets. Fans can purchase up to 10 general admission season tickets at a discounted rate for use by family members and friends.

Cav Pass mini plan options and single-game tickets will go on-sale later in the winter.

2026 Virginia Baseball Schedule

Feb. 13 Wagner

Feb. 14 Wagner

Feb. 15 Wagner

Feb. 17 VMI

Feb. 20 vs. Monmouth1

Feb. 21 at Stetson1

Feb. 22 vs. North Dakota St.1

Feb. 24 George Washington

Feb. 27 VCU

Feb. 28 at VCU

March 1 VCU

March 3 at Charlotte

March 4 at Charlotte

March 6 at North Carolina*

March 7 at North Carolina*

March 8 at North Carolina*

March 11 Fordham

March 13 Virginia Tech*

March 14 Virginia Tech*

March 15 Virginia Tech*

March 17 Georgetown

March 18 at Liberty

March 20 Wake Forest*

March 21 Wake Forest*

March 22 Wake Forest*

March 24 vs. Maryland2

March 27 at Boston College*

March 28 at Boston College*

March 29 at Boston College*

March 31 Old Dominion

April 2 Florida State*

April 3 Florida State*

April 4 Florida State*

April 7 James Madison

April 8 Richmond

April 10 at Notre Dame*

April 11 at Notre Dame*

April 12 at Notre Dame*

April 14 at VCU

April 16 Clemson*

April 17 Clemson*

April 18 Clemson*

April 22 Liberty

April 24 at Pittsburgh*

April 25 at Pittsburgh*

April 26 at Pittsburgh*

April 28 George Mason

April 29 William & Mary

May 3 Radford (DH)

May 3 Radford (DH)

May 8 Cal*

May 9 Cal*

May 10 Cal*

May 14 at Louisville*

May 15 at Louisville*

May 16 at Louisville*

May 19-14 ACC Tournament3

May 29-31 NCAA Regionals4

June 5-8 NCAA Super Regionals5

June 12-22 College World Series6

*Indicates ACC Contest | Home Games in BOLD

1DeLand, Fla. (Melching Field) | 2Fredericksburg, Va (Virginia Credit Union Stadium) | 3Charlotte N.C. (Truist Field) | 4Site TBD | 5Sites TBD | 6Charles Schwab Field (Omaha Neb.)