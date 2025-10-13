Cavaliers Win Singles, Doubles Titles, Qualify Four for NCAA Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Keegan Rice won the singles title with senior Mans Dahlberg and junior Dylan Dietrich winning the doubles title at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

Rice faced his teammate and doubles partner, sophomore Jangjun Kim, in the singles final, winning a three-setter 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).

Dietrich and Dahlberg faced Rice and Kim in the doubles final, winning 6-3, 7-6 (10).

By advancing to the singles final, both Rice and Kim qualify to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Dietrich previously qualified for the singles championship, giving Virginia three players in the field.

By winning the doubles title, Dietrich and Dahlberg qualify to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship.

Rice, the No. 1 seed in the singles draw, defeated Dahlberg in the semifinals on Monday morning with Kim defeating Ben Sparks of Liberty to earn his NCAA qualification.

Dahlberg and Dietrich were the top-seeded team in the doubles draw with Rice and Kim the No. 2 seed.

Rice is the first Cavalier to win the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title since 2019 when Ryan Goetz won the title. This is the 11th time in program history that a Virginia player has won the regional singles title.

This is the sixth time that a Cavalier tandem has won the doubles title and the first time since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli did so in 2014. This is the fifth time the Cavaliers have swept the singles and doubles titles at the Regional.

Sophomore Stiles Brockett and senior Doug Yaffa also competed in the singles and doubles draws. Brockett advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Dahlberg. Yaffa advanced to the Round of 16. They made the Round of 16 as a doubles team.

Dahlberg won the third/fourth-place match against Sparks. The match is played to determine the alternate pool for the NCAA Singles Championship.

Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.