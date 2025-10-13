Cavaliers Win Singles, Doubles Titles, Qualify Four for NCAA Championships

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia men’s tennis sophomore Keegan Rice won the singles title with senior Mans Dahlberg and junior Dylan Dietrich winning the doubles title at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship, held Oct. 10-13 at the Burrow-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
Rice faced his teammate and doubles partner, sophomore Jangjun Kim, in the singles final, winning a three-setter 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
Dietrich and Dahlberg faced Rice and Kim in the doubles final, winning 6-3, 7-6 (10).
By advancing to the singles final, both Rice and Kim qualify to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. Dietrich previously qualified for the singles championship, giving Virginia three players in the field.
By winning the doubles title, Dietrich and Dahlberg qualify to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship.
Rice, the No. 1 seed in the singles draw, defeated Dahlberg in the semifinals on Monday morning with Kim defeating Ben Sparks of Liberty to earn his NCAA qualification.
Dahlberg and Dietrich were the top-seeded team in the doubles draw with Rice and Kim the No. 2 seed.
Rice is the first Cavalier to win the ITA Atlantic Regional singles title since 2019 when Ryan Goetz won the title. This is the 11th time in program history that a Virginia player has won the regional singles title.
This is the sixth time that a Cavalier tandem has won the doubles title and the first time since Ryan Shane and Luca Corinteli did so in 2014. This is the fifth time the Cavaliers have swept the singles and doubles titles at the Regional.
Sophomore Stiles Brockett and senior Doug Yaffa also competed in the singles and doubles draws. Brockett advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to Dahlberg. Yaffa advanced to the Round of 16. They made the Round of 16 as a doubles team.
Dahlberg won the third/fourth-place match against Sparks. The match is played to determine the alternate pool for the NCAA Singles Championship.
Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Results
Singles
R64 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Drew Fishback (VT) 6-2, 6-3
R16 #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mats Bredschneijder (VCU) 6-1, 6-0
QF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Adam Majchrzak (ODU), 6-4, 6-3
SF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
Final #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)
R64 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Blake Hilsen (VT) 6-3, 6-1
R32 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Zechariah Hamrouni (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-2
R16 Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Thomas Vesantera Brandao (VT) 7-6 (3), 6-1
QF Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Rodrigo Santiago Arraez (LIB), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3
SF Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Ben Sparks (LIB), 6-2, 6-1
Final #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Jangjun Kim (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (3)
R64 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Erwann Bouchet (VCU) 3-6, 7-6 (6), 6-3
R32 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Chase Robinson (LIB) 7-5, 6-3
R16 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Gur Trakhtenberg (WM) 4-6, 6-1, 6-2
QF Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Stiles Brockett (VA), 6-3, 6-2
SF #98 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA), 4-6, 6-2, 6-3
3/4 Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Ben Sparks (LIB) 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
R64 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Monil Lotilkar (MASON) 7-6 (4), 6-4
R32 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Daniel Borisov (LONG), 6-4, 1-6, 6-3
R16 Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Siwant Auytayakul (LIB) 6-2, 6-0
QF Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Stiles Brockett (VA), 6-3, 6-2
R64 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Frank Thompson (VT) 6-3, 6-3
R32 Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Carl Roothman (LIB), 6-4, 1-6, 6-0
R16 Davis Wiley (RIC) def. Doug Yaffa (VA) 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3
Doubles
R32 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Jake Young/Steve Nguyen (NAVY) 8-4
R16 #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Alfred Almasi/Nicolo Consonni (VCU) 8-4
QF #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Blake Hilsen/Eyal Shumilov (VT) 8-6
SF #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. Yanis Moundir/Zechariah Hamrouni 6-4, 6-7 (6), 10-7
F #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (10)
R32 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def Lucas Evans/Stefanos Pournaropoulos (MTSM) 8-0
R16 #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def Thomas Nelson/Adam Majchrak (ODU) 8-7 (10)
QF #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Timeo Puech/Daniel Borisov (LONG) 8-4
SF #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Drew Fishback/Victor Kimpel (VT) 6-4, 6-4
F #18 Dylan Dietrich/Mans Dahlberg def. #88 Keegan Rice/Jangjun Kim (VA) 6-3, 7-6 (10)
R64 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Deniz Okyay/Shaharyar Saeed (MASON) 8-3
R32 Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) def. Tommy Kim/Herrick Legaspi (Navy) 8-5
R16 Drew Fishback/Victor Kimpel (VT) def. Stiles Brockett/Doug Yaffa (VA) 8-0