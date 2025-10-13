No. 18 Virginia's Road Contest at North Carolina Kicks Off at Noon

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Oct. 13) that Virginia’s ACC road contest against North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25 is set for noon on ACC Network.

The series between UVA and UNC, “The South’s Oldest Rivalry,” is the second-longest among FBS rivalries, as the two teams will go head-to-head for the 130th time in series history. The Cavaliers look to earn their second straight victory at Kenan Stadium, having toppled then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in 2023. The win was UVA’s first-ever on the road over a top-10 opponent. The Tar Heels are currently on a two-game losing skid and travel to Cal Friday (Oct. 17) for a 10:30 p.m. (ET) tilt on ESPN.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 25:

Cal at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, Oct. 24 as previously announced

Syracuse at Georgia Tech, noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 18

Virginia at North Carolina, noon ET on ACC Network

SMU at Wake Forest, noon ET on The CW

NC State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN

Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network

Up next, No. 18 Virginia (5-1) hosts Washington State (3-3) Saturday (Oct. 18) for its 100th Homecomings game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. A limited number of tickets are still available and begin as low as $33.