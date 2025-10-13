Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Football
. Football

No. 18 Virginia's Road Contest at North Carolina Kicks Off at Noon

ACC Release
2025 Virginia Football Tickets
Virginia Sports Mobile App
UVA Football on Twitter
UVA Football on Facebook
UVA Football on Instagram

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today (Oct. 13) that Virginia’s ACC road contest against North Carolina (2-3, 0-1 ACC) on Saturday, Oct. 25 is set for noon on ACC Network. 

The series between UVA and UNC, “The South’s Oldest Rivalry,” is the second-longest among FBS rivalries, as the two teams will go head-to-head for the 130th time in series history. The Cavaliers look to earn their second straight victory at Kenan Stadium, having toppled then-No. 10 North Carolina 31-27 in 2023. The win was UVA’s first-ever on the road over a top-10 opponent. The Tar Heels are currently on a two-game losing skid and travel to Cal Friday (Oct. 17) for a 10:30 p.m. (ET) tilt on ESPN.

Below is a complete list of game times and networks for ACC games on Oct. 25: 

  • Cal at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN – Friday, Oct. 24 as previously announced 
  • Syracuse at Georgia Tech, noon ET on ESPN or ESPN2 – network designation after the games of Oct. 18 
  • Virginia at North Carolina, noon ET on ACC Network 
  • SMU at Wake Forest, noon ET on The CW 
  • NC State at Pitt, 3:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network 
  • Stanford at Miami, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN 
  • Boston College at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network 

Up next, No. 18 Virginia (5-1) hosts Washington State (3-3) Saturday (Oct. 18) for its 100th Homecomings game. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on The CW and the Virginia Sports Radio Network. A limited number of tickets are still available and begin as low as $33.

vs.
Homecomings/Breast Cancer Awareness
Washington State
Charlottesville, Va.
Presented By
Football
Buy Tickets
Premium Tailgates Premium Tailgates
Watch
Listen
SiriusXM 137 or 194
Live Stats

Related Stories