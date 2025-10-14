Heilman, Moesch Named ACC Swimmers of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia sophomore Anna Moesch and freshman Thomas Heilman have been named the ACC Female and Male Swimmers of the Week as announced Tuesday (Oct. 14) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Moesch won two events for the top-ranked Cavaliers’ season-opening dual meet at No. 6 Florida, posting the top time in the nation in both the 100 and 200 Freestyle. Her time of 1:41.42 in the 200 Free is the fastest October swim in the event by 1.72 seconds. She dropped almost a full second off her PR to clock the second-fastest time in program history in the event. She also helped both the 400 Free and 400 Medley Relays to log the top times in the nation.

Heilman won three individual races in his collegiate debut at No. 4 Florida, sweeping the three butterfly events. His times are first in the NCAA in the 50 Fly, second in the 100 Fly and fourth in the 200 Fly, and all are the top times in the ACC. He also helped lead the Cavaliers to victory in the 400 Medley and 400 Free Relays.

These are the first Swimmer of the Week honors for both student-athletes. This is the first time Virginia has earned the conference’s male and female swimmer of the week awards since October 31, 2023, when Connor Boyle and Gretchen Walsh took the honors.