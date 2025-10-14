Kymora Johnson Voted to Preseason All-ACC Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior guard Kymora Johnson (Charlottesville, Va.) has been named a Preseason All-ACC selection following a vote by the league’s head coaches and Blue-Ribbon Panel, the conference announced Tuesday (Oct. 14).

Additionally, the Cavaliers were picked to finish seventh in the ACC preseason poll, marking their highest position in the poll since they were picked to finish sixth in 2017.

Johnson received the third-most votes on the 2025-26 Preseason All-ACC team including one first-place vote. She comes off a sophomore season in which she earned All-ACC first team honors as well as a WBCA All-America honorable mention. Last season, she led the Cavaliers in scoring averaging 17.9 points per game and reached a pair of major statistical milestones along the way. She recorded the first triple-double of her career (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) at Pitt, joining Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat and marking just the third triple-double in program history. Later in the season, she became the 37th member of UVA’s 1,000-point club after a 33-point performance in a win over Stanford.

Johnson led the ACC averaging 6.5 assists in league games last season. She also led the league in free throw percentage (.914) and ranked sixth in steals per game (2.17) in ACC play.

Preseason Player of the Year

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame

Preseason All-ACC Team (First-place votes – 70 voters)

Hannah Hidalgo, Jr., G, Notre Dame 833 (56 first-place votes)

Zoe Brooks, Jr., G, NC State 606 (3)

Kymora Johnson, Jr., G, Virginia 577 (1)

Toby Fournier, So., F, Duke 535 (4)

Ashlon Jackson, Sr., G, Duke 333 (1)

Tajianna Roberts, So., G, Louisville 326 (3)

Khamil Pierre, Sr., F, NC State 285

Reniya Kelly, Sr., G, North Carolina 276

Nunu Agara, Jr., F, Stanford 275

Laura Ziegler, Sr., F, Louisville 78

Sa’Myah Smith (Virginia), Carleigh Wenzel (Virginia Tech) each received one first-place vote.

Preseason All-Freshman Team

Emilee Skinner, G, Duke 415

Hailee Swain, G, Stanford 324

Nyla Brooks, G, North Carolina 310

Lara Somfai, F, Stanford 185

Aliyahna “Puff” Morris, G, California 114

Leah Macy, F, Notre Dame 79

Predicted Order of Finish (70 voters)