Elliott Named to Bryant Coach of the Year Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Fralin Family Head Football Coach Tony Elliott was named to the American Heart Association’s 2025 Paul “Bear” Bryant Coach of the Year Award watch list on Wednesday (Oct. 15). He is one of 28 college football coaches recognized and one of three from the Atlantic Coast Conference.

The award is given each January to a college football coach for contributions that make the sport better for athletes and fans alike by demonstrating grit, integrity and a winning approach to coaching and life – both on and off the field.

Virginia is 5-1 through its first six games, its best start since the 2017 season. The Cavaliers are also atop the ACC standings at 3-0, the first 3-0 start in league play by the program since 2007. Virginia is currently ranked No. 18 in the AP poll, its highest since the 2019 season and first time ranked since Elliott took over the program prior to the 2022 season.

UVA picked up a pair of signature wins this season, first with a double-overtime victory over then-No. 8 Florida State at home on Sept. 26. It marked the first home win over a top-10 opponent since 2005 and the third win over a top-25 team in the Elliott era. The Cavaliers followed it up with another overtime victory at Louisville, 30-27 on Oct. 4.

Virginia will host Washington State on Saturday (Oct. 18) at 6:30 p.m. on the CW Network. A victory would make the Cavaliers bowl eligible for the first time since 2021.

The 2025 Watch List includes (in alphabetical order):

Bret Bielema – University of Illinois – Big Ten Conference

Curt Cignetti – Indiana University – Big Ten Conference

Mario Cristobal – University of Miami – Atlantic Coast Conference

Ryan Day – The Ohio State University – Big Ten Conference

Kalen DeBoer – University of Alabama – Southeastern Conference

Eliah Drinkwitz – University of Missouri – Southeastern Conference

Tony Elliott – University of Virginia – Atlantic Coast Conference

Mike Elko – Texas A&M University – Southeastern Conference

Matt Entz – Fresno State University – Mountain West Conference

Willie Fritz – University of Houston – Big 12 Conference

Alex Golesh – University of South Florida – American Athletic Conference

Josh Heupel – University of Tennessee – Southeastern Conference

Brian Kelly – Louisiana State University – Southeastern Conference

Brent Key – Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) – Atlantic Coast Conference

Lane Kiffin – University of Mississippi – Southeastern Conference

Dan Lanning – University of Oregon – Big Ten Conference

Clark Lea – Vanderbilt University – Southeastern Conference

Joey McGuire – Texas Tech University – Big 12 Conference

Dan Mullen – University of Nevada, Las Vegas – Mountain West Conference

Brian Newberry – United States Naval Academy – American Athletic Conference

Lincoln Riley – University of Southern California – Big Ten Conference

Scott Satterfield – University of Cincinnati – Big 12 Conference

Ryan Silverfield – University of Memphis – American Athletic Conference

Kalani Sitake – Brigham Young University – Big 12 Conference

Kirby Smart – University of Georgia – Southeastern Conference

Jon Sumrall – Tulane University – American Athletic Conference

Brent Venables – University of Oklahoma – Southeastern Conference

Kyle Whittingham – University of Utah – Big 12 Conference

In addition to the Coach of the Year, the Paul “Bear” Bryant Awards will also present Conference Coach of the Year Awards from each of the Power Four collegiate athletic conferences (Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference) and one from the combined Group of Five conferences (American Athletic Conference, Conference USA, Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference and Sun Belt Conference), the Pac-12 and Independent teams.