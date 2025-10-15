Virginia Playing at the ITA Atlantic Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.

Singles begins on Thursday (Oct. 16) with the 64-player qualifying draw. Players who win two matches on Thursday will earn one of the 16 spots in the 64-player main draw that begins on Friday (Oct. 17). The doubles draw also features 64 doubles teams.

Meggie Navarro is the No. 3 seed in the qualifying singles draw.

Virginia has four seeded players in the main singles draw: [1] Annabelle Xu, [3] Vivian Yang, [6] Martina Genis Salas and [8] Isabelle Lacy. Katie Rolls and Blair Gill are also competing in the main draw.

In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas are the No. 2 seed with Navarro and Lacy earning the No. 5 seed. Rolls and Gill are also competing in doubles.

Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but live court streams will be available (link coming soon).

Scores and daily updates will be posted to this page.