Virginia Completes Reverse Sweep of Virginia Tech in Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

BLACKSBURG, Va. – In an instant classic, the Virginia volleyball team (9-8, 2-5 ACC) toppled Virginia Tech (9-9, 1-6) in five sets (22-25, 20-25, 25-22, 25-20, 15-12) on Wednesday (Oct. 15) at Cassell Coliseum.

Reagan Ennist tallied a match-high 23 kills on the night while Kadynce Boothe tied her career-high with 13 kills of her own. Defensively, Jasmine Robinson led all competitors with six blocks and Kaite Barrier recorded a match-best 16 digs.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia Tech 25, Virginia 11

The opening set of Wednesday’s Clash saw eight ties and five different lead changes between the two squads. Hannah Scott opened the scoring with a service ace and helped build an early 2-0 lead for UVA. Following the early lead, the Cavaliers and Hokies settled into a back-and-forth affair playing to a 15-15 tie. A 4-0 Hokie run put Virginia Tech out front in the game at 19-16. A Robinson kill brought UVA to within a point to make it a 22-21 contest before the Hokies tallied three of the last four points.

Set 2: Virginia Tech 25, Virginia 20

Virginia Tech opened the second set by scoring the first five points of the game to force an early Cavalier timeout. UVA climbed back into the set and made it an 11-9 contest on another Robinson Kill. Following the Robinson kill, the Hokies scored eight of the next 11 points to make their advantage 19-12. A 3-0 run by the Cavaliers forced a Virginia Tech timeout at 21-18. Out of the timeout, Virginia Tech tallied four of the last six points to claim the set.

Set 3: Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 22

The third set proved to be more competitive than the second as the Cavaliers and Hokies played to a total of 12 ties in the game. Virginia opened and closed the set with momentum as UVA scored five of the first six points in the frame. After trading points to a 20-20 stalemate, Virginia Tech tallied consecutive points to force UVA to take a timeout. Following the timeout, the Cavaliers went on a 5-0 run to force a fourth set.

Set 4: Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 22

In the fourth set, the tug-of-war continued as the rivals jousted to a nine-all tie. After a Cavalier attacking error, Virginia strung together four straight points that put UVA out front for good in the game. The Cavaliers extinguished a late Hokie comeback attempt with a 4-0 run that was capped off with a Meredith Reeg service ace. Virginia forced a fifth and final set on a Virginia Tech attacking error at set point.

Set 5: Virginia 15, Virginia 12

The homestanding Hokies sprinted out of the gates with a 4-0 run to open the set and tallied seven of the first 10 points in the game. Virginia came storming back and took an 11-10 lead on the heels of a 5-0 run for the Cavaliers. After back-to-back points from the Hokies, Virginia completed the comeback and sealed the match with a 4-0 run that was punctuated with Reeg’s second service ace of the night at match point.

WITH THE WIN

UVA improves to 4-1 in five-set matches this season.

Virginia moves to 44-40 against Virginia Tech all-time. The Cavaliers have won seven straight matches over the Hokies dating back to 2022.

The seven-match winning streak ties UVA’s longest win streak in the series. Virginia also downed Virginia Tech seven straight times between 1988-91 and 1995-01.

Wednesday night’s victory is UVA’s fourth consecutive win in Blacksburg.

Virginia leads the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, 2.0-0.5.

Match Notes

Wednesday night was Virginia’s first reverse sweep since topping Wake Forest in five sets on Sept. 27, 2024.

UVA’s 60 kills are the second most in a single match this season.

Virginia’s 69 digs are the second most in a single match this season.

UP NEXT

Virginia and Virginia Tech will face off again on Sunday (Oct. 19) at John Paul Jones Arena to complete the home-and-home Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. First serve is slated for 3 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX. Tickets for the match can be purchased at UVAtix.com.