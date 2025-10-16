Cavaliers Host 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— The Virginia No. 4 men’s and No. 12 women’s cross country programs host the 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Oct. 17

How to Follow

Live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).

Schedule of Events

9:30 a.m. | Women’s 6k Race

10:20 a.m. | Men’s 8k Race

Participating Teams

Charleston Southern

Davidson

Duquesne

East Carolina

Elon

High Point

James Madison

Loyola Maryland

NC State

Norfolk State

Ohio

Radford

UNC Charlotte

UNC Greensboro

Virginia Tech

VMI

Wake Forest

Rankings

The Virginia men enter the meet ranked No. 4 in the USTFCCCA Week 3 National poll while the women’s team moved up to No. 12. The Cavalier men rank first in the Southeast Region while the women rank second in the regional poll. Among the teams competing, the NC State women rank No. 2 while the Wake Forest men rank No. 10 in the USTFCCCA National poll.

Noting the Cavaliers…