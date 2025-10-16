Cavaliers Host 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.— The Virginia No. 4 men’s and No. 12 women’s cross country programs host the 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational at Panorama Farms in Charlottesville, Va. on Friday, Oct. 17
How to Follow
Live results are available using the following link. Results can also be followed through the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAtfcc).
Schedule of Events
9:30 a.m. | Women’s 6k Race
10:20 a.m. | Men’s 8k Race
Participating Teams
Charleston Southern
Davidson
Duquesne
East Carolina
Elon
High Point
James Madison
Loyola Maryland
NC State
Norfolk State
Ohio
Radford
UNC Charlotte
UNC Greensboro
Virginia Tech
VMI
Wake Forest
Rankings
The Virginia men enter the meet ranked No. 4 in the USTFCCCA Week 3 National poll while the women’s team moved up to No. 12. The Cavalier men rank first in the Southeast Region while the women rank second in the regional poll. Among the teams competing, the NC State women rank No. 2 while the Wake Forest men rank No. 10 in the USTFCCCA National poll.
Noting the Cavaliers…
- At the Gans Creek Classic, the men’s team finished runner-up (107 pts.) while the women finished fourth (210 pts).
- Gary Martin recorded a ninth-place finish in the men’s 8k gold invitational race crossing the line in 22:51.1 at the Gnas Creek Classic while Tatum David led the way for the women clocking a new personal best of 19:38.9 for 6k.
- Martin was named ACC Performer of the Week (9/30) after a top 10 finish in his season opener at the Gans Creek Classic.
- In their season opener, Nick Bendtsen and Stella Kermes won the men’s 6k and women’s 4k races. This marks the third consecutive year in which the Cavaliers have swept the Spider Alumni Open
- Both Bendtsen and Kermes were named ACC Performer of the Week for their performances in Richmond, Va. (9/9)
- Gillian Bushee (16:39.9) and Justin Wachtel (23:52.6) won on their home course at the 2025 Virginia Invitational as Bushee clocked the 19th fastest time for the Panorama Farms 5k course.
- Virginia returns more than half of its roster including 17 men and 12 women from the 2024 season
- Key returns include All-American Gary Martin. Martin won the ACC Cross Country Championship in record time (22:17.6, 8k) and finished 13th at the 2024 NCAA Cross Country Championships (29:02.3, 10k).
- Martin was named the 2024 ACC Cross Country Scholar-Athlete of the Year and 2024 ACC Cross Country Performer of the Year.
- The Virginia women return three of the seven athletes who competed at the NCAA Championships and finished within the top-15 leading the team to a 14th place finish overall.
- On the men’s side, Virginia’s top finishers at the NCAA Championships in Will Anthony, Justin Wachtel, Nate Mountain and Martin will be on the course this fall. Five of the seven participants return for the Cavaliers.