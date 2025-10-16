Cavaliers Competing at World Aquatics World Cup Event in Illinois

WESTMONT, Ill.– Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing at the second stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, being held Oct. 17-19 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Members of the current rosters will join alums Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh in a field of the top swimming talent in the world.

Prelims will take place at 11 a.m. ET each day with finals at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions will stream live on Peacock.