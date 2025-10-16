Virginia Cavaliers Official Athletic Site
Open Search
Swimming & Diving
. Swimming & Diving

Cavaliers Competing at World Aquatics World Cup Event in Illinois

World Aquatics World Cup - Westmont
Watch on Peacock
UVA Swimming & Diving Instagram
UVA Swimming & Diving X
UVA Swimming & Diving Facebook

WESTMONT, Ill.– Members of the Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving team will be competing at the second stop of the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup, being held Oct. 17-19 at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont, Ill.

Members of the current rosters will join alums Kate Douglass, Gretchen Walsh and Alex Walsh in a field of the top swimming talent in the world.

Prelims will take place at 11 a.m. ET each day with finals at 7 p.m. ET. All sessions will stream live on Peacock.

Event Schedule

Friday
W/M 400 Free
W 50 Back
M 200 Back
W 200 Fly
M 100 Fly
W 200 Breast
M 100 Breast
M/W 50 Free
M/W 100 IM

Saturday
W 400 IM
M 50 Back
W 200 Free
M 200 IM
W 100 Back
M 50 Breast
W 50 Fly
M 100 Free
W 100 Breast
M 200 Fly
M 800 Free

Sunday
M 400 IM
W 100 Fly
M 50 Fly
W 200 Back
M 100 Back
W 50 Breast
M 200 Breast
W 100 Free
M 200 Free
W 200 IM
W 1500 Free

Related Stories