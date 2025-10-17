Bacardi, LaHa Lead Cavaliers Through First Round at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team opened play at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a first-round score of 292 (+8), placing the Cavaliers in a tie for 12th alongside UC Davis in a competitive 19-team field at Stanford Golf Course.
Freshman Remi Bacardi and junior Jaclyn LaHa paced Virginia with rounds of even-par 71, each tied for 23rd after the opening 18 holes. Yuuki Takada and Kennedy Swedick carded 75 (+4), while Mira Berglund finished with an 80 (+9).
Host Stanford topped the leaderboard at 13-under par, followed by Oregon (-7) and Arizona (-6). The Cavaliers continue second-round play Saturday (Oct. 18) in Palo Alto.
Team Results
|Place
|Team
|Score
|To Par
|1
|Stanford
|271
|-13
|2
|Oregon
|277
|-7
|3
|Arizona
|278
|-6
|4
|UCLA
|285
|+1
|T5
|Colorado
|286
|+2
|T5
|Arizona State
|286
|+2
|T7
|Iowa State
|287
|+3
|T7
|Pepperdine
|287
|+3
|9
|Southern California
|288
|+4
|10
|Northwestern
|289
|+5
|11
|Oklahoma State
|291
|+7
|T12
|Virginia
|292
|+8
|T12
|UC Davis
|292
|+8
|14
|LSU
|294
|+10
|15
|Texas
|296
|+12
|16
|San Jose State
|297
|+13
|T17
|Washington
|299
|+15
|T17
|Tennessee
|299
|+15
|19
|San Francisco
|310
|+26
Individual Leaders
|Place
|Player
|Team
|Score
|To Par
|1
|Paula Martín Sampedro
|Stanford
|66
|-5
|T2
|Meja Örtengren
|Stanford
|67
|-4
|T2
|Kinsley Ni
|Arizona
|67
|-4
|T2
|Arianna Lau
|Northwestern
|67
|-4
|T5
|Jasmine Koo
|Southern California
|68
|-3
|T5
|Pimkwan Chookaew
|Iowa State
|68
|-3
Virginia Individuals
|Place
|Player
|Score
|To Par
|T23
|Remi Bacardi
|71
|E
|T23
|Jaclyn LaHa
|71
|E
|T66
|Yuuki Takada
|75
|+4
|T66
|Kennedy Swedick
|75
|+4
|T96
|Mira Berglund
|80
|+9