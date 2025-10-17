Bacardi, LaHa Lead Cavaliers Through First Round at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team opened play at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a first-round score of 292 (+8), placing the Cavaliers in a tie for 12th alongside UC Davis in a competitive 19-team field at Stanford Golf Course.

Freshman Remi Bacardi and junior Jaclyn LaHa paced Virginia with rounds of even-par 71, each tied for 23rd after the opening 18 holes. Yuuki Takada and Kennedy Swedick carded 75 (+4), while Mira Berglund finished with an 80 (+9).

Host Stanford topped the leaderboard at 13-under par, followed by Oregon (-7) and Arizona (-6). The Cavaliers continue second-round play Saturday (Oct. 18) in Palo Alto.

Team Results

Place Team Score To Par 1 Stanford 271 -13 2 Oregon 277 -7 3 Arizona 278 -6 4 UCLA 285 +1 T5 Colorado 286 +2 T5 Arizona State 286 +2 T7 Iowa State 287 +3 T7 Pepperdine 287 +3 9 Southern California 288 +4 10 Northwestern 289 +5 11 Oklahoma State 291 +7 T12 Virginia 292 +8 T12 UC Davis 292 +8 14 LSU 294 +10 15 Texas 296 +12 16 San Jose State 297 +13 T17 Washington 299 +15 T17 Tennessee 299 +15 19 San Francisco 310 +26

Individual Leaders

Place Player Team Score To Par 1 Paula Martín Sampedro Stanford 66 -5 T2 Meja Örtengren Stanford 67 -4 T2 Kinsley Ni Arizona 67 -4 T2 Arianna Lau Northwestern 67 -4 T5 Jasmine Koo Southern California 68 -3 T5 Pimkwan Chookaew Iowa State 68 -3

Virginia Individuals