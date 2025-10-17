Cavaliers Advance at the ITA Atlantic Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team will be competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.
Singles begins on Thursday (Oct. 16) with the 64-player qualifying draw. Players who win two matches on Thursday will earn one of the 16 spots in the 64-player main draw that begins on Friday (Oct. 17). The doubles draw also features 64 doubles teams.
Meggie Navarro was the No. 3 seed in the qualifying singles draw.
Virginia has four seeded players in the main singles draw: [1] Annabelle Xu, [3] Vivian Yang, [6] Martina Genis Salas and [8] Isabelle Lacy. Katie Rolls and Blair Gill are also competing in the main draw.
In doubles, Xu and Genis Salas are the No. 2 seed with Navarro and Lacy earning the No. 5 seed. Rolls and Gill are also competing in doubles.
Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but live court streams will be available (link coming soon).
Scores and daily updates will be posted to this page.
Recaps
Friday, Oct. 17
The Cavaliers’ three doubles teams opened the tournament by picking up wins on the first day of main draw action, including an 8-0 win by Rolls and Gill and an 8-1 victory by Xu and Genis Salas. The Cavaliers all won their singles matches to advance to Saturday’s second round.
RESULTS
SINGLES
R64 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Thalia Smith (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs Celina Joseph (LIB), Sat 9 am
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Imani Jean (HOWARD) 6-1, 6-0
R32 Katie Rolls (VA) vs Mila Mulready (VT), Sat 10:30 am
R64 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
R32 Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs Yoanna Radulova (LIB), Sat 11:30 am
R64 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-1, 6-1
R32 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) vs Nicole Fu, Sat 9 am
R64 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sia Chaudry (W&M) 6-1, 6-2
R32 Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs Daria Munteanu (JMU) Sat 10 am
R64 Blair Gill (VA) def Maria Turchetto (LIB) 7-5, 7-6 (6)
R32 Blair Gill (VA) vs Diya Challa (UMD), Sat 11 am
Q64 Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
C Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Sia Mahajan (DEL ST)
DOUBLES
R64 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Beatriz Guera/Lainey O’Neill (RIC) 8-2
R32 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs Diya Challa.Magdalena Baniak (UMD)
R64 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oriana Izarra/Hima Fernando (LONG) 8-0
R 32 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) vs Oliwia Orlinska/Tamari Gagoshidze (UMD)
R64 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Ines Sabadie/Elena Prado (NST) 8-1
R32 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs Lidiia Rasskouskaia/Ulyana Romanova (ODU)