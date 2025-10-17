No. 19 Virginia Travels for Stanford Intercollegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team to participate in the annual Stanford Intercollegiate, hosted by Dr. Condoleezza Rice, takes place this weekend at the Par-71, 6,278 yard Stanford Golf Course on Oct. 17-19.
A total of 19 teams will compete in the 54-hole format (18-18-18) including: Texas, Northwestern, San Francisco, Iowa State, San Jose State, Arizona State, UCLA, Stanford, LSU, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Colorado, UC Davis, Pepperdine, Arizona, Washington and Oklahoma State.
Cavalier Lineup:
The Cavalier lineup includes Kennedy Swedick, Jaclyn LaHa, Remi Bacardi, Mira Berglund and Yuuki Takada.
Virginia will tee off at 2:45 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 17) and will be paired with Stanford.
Play For Her
- The Stanford Intercollegiate is supporting PlayForHer as part of an initiative to help raise funds in support of breast cancer research.
- This year’s tournament is being dedicated to Northwestern’s head coach, Emily Fletcher, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010 and completed treatment in 2011. She is a 15-year survivor and a national champion, after her Huskies beat Stanford in the match play finals of the NCAA Championship.
- Funds raised in honor of Coach Fletcher will be given to Stanford oncologist Dr. Jennifer Caswell-Jin to support her unique efforts in developing a breast cancer vaccine.
- Supporters can help raise money by pledging to sponsor each birdie your favorite team makes, or even better, the entire field. In 2024, there were 724 total birdies, and on average, each team made 38 birdies.
- Consider supporting and learn more about the cause HERE.