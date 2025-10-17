No. 19 Virginia Travels for Stanford Intercollegiate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team to participate in the annual Stanford Intercollegiate, hosted by Dr. Condoleezza Rice, takes place this weekend at the Par-71, 6,278 yard Stanford Golf Course on Oct. 17-19.

A total of 19 teams will compete in the 54-hole format (18-18-18) including: Texas, Northwestern, San Francisco, Iowa State, San Jose State, Arizona State, UCLA, Stanford, LSU, USC, Oregon, Tennessee, Colorado, UC Davis, Pepperdine, Arizona, Washington and Oklahoma State.

Cavalier Lineup:

The Cavalier lineup includes Kennedy Swedick, Jaclyn LaHa, Remi Bacardi, Mira Berglund and Yuuki Takada.

Virginia will tee off at 2:45 p.m. on Friday (Oct. 17) and will be paired with Stanford.

Play For Her