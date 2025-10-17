No. 4 Men's and No. 12 Women's Cross Country Teams Dominate at 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational 

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 and No. 12 ranked Virginia men’s and women’s cross country programs put together a dominant performance at the 2025 Panorama Farms Invitational on Friday, Oct. 17 as both teams finished first in the team standings at the Panorama Farms Cross Country Course in Charlottesville, Va.

In the men’s 8k, Nate Mountain led the way for the Cavaliers with a fourth-place finish clocking 23:18.7 for 8k. Mountain was pulled along by Rocky Hansen of Wake Forest’s course record setting time of 22:44.4. Not far behind Mountain was senior trio in Brett Gradner (23:27.6), Justin Wachtel (23:41.7) and Will Daley (23:44.4) in eighth, ninth and 10th place. Nicholas Bendtsen (23:55.2, 14th), Richard Moreno (24:07.6, 21st) and Adam Balewicz (24:08.9, 22nd) all turned in solid performances rounding out the top 25 finishers for the Cavaliers.

On the women’s side, Gillian Bushee was the top Cavalier finisher with a third-place finish crossing the line in 20:09.5 for 6k. Bushee was the 2025 Virginia Invitational champion earlier in the season. Also recording a top 10 finish was Stella Kermes (20:20.9) in fifth place, Tatum Olesen (20:37.7) in ninth place and Mary Ellen Eudaly (20:41.3) in 10th place. Cate DeSousa (20:46.9, 11th), Katie Payne (20:51.1, 14th), Ella Woehlcke (20:53.9, 16th) and Clark Stewart (21:00.9, 20th) all put together strong performances to finish inside the top 20 of 157 participants.

Both the men’s and women’s teams finished first in the team standings. The men scored a total of 36 points to best second and third place finishers in Virginia Tech (43) and No. 10 Wake Forest (44). The women’s team recorded a total of 33 points to finish ahead of Virginia Tech (70) and Elon (99).

From Director of Cross Country & Track & Field Vin Lananna:

“The women were superb. They followed the plan perfectly and ran up front the whole way with some good performances all the way around. This was a breakout race for a lot of our women, so they did a really great job. On the men’s side, we were a little shorthanded and even with that, the guys did a good job and took care of business. I was really impressed with all of them, and I think it was an impressive race by Rocky Hansen of Wake Forest to run by himself and make the race go out really fast.”



Panorama Farms Invitational

Panorama Farms Cross Country Course

Charlottesville, Va.

Women’s 6k Race

Virginia — 33 Virginia Tech — 70 Elon — 99 Ohio — 113 High Point — 116 Charlotte — 120 NC State — 198 Davidson — 259 East Carolina — 284 Radford — 303 JMU — 338 Charleston Southern — 340 Duquesne — 401 VMI — 423 Norfolk State — 437 Loyola (MD) — 437

Men’s 8k Race

Virginia — 36 Virginia Tech — 43 Wake Forest — 44 Charlotte — 119 Ohio — 186 Charleston Southern — 192 High Point — 212 Norfolk State — 247 UNC- Greensboro — 286 Duquesne — 291 East Carolina — 358 Radford — 364 Elon — 369 Loyola (MD) — 389 VMI — 448

Up Next

The Virginia men’s and women’s cross country teams are set to travel to Louisville, Ky. to compete at the 2025 ACC Cross Country Championships at E.P. Tom Sawyer State Park on Friday, Oct. 31. The Women’s 6k race is scheduled to go off at 9:30 a.m. with the men’s 8k set for 10:30 a.m.