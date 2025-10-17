Virginia Rowing Announces Fall and Spring Racing Schedules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia rowing head coach Wesley Ng announced the Cavaliers’ 2025-26 fall and spring racing schedules on Friday (Oct. 17).

The 22-time Atlantic Coast Conference champions will compete in three fall races and five spring regattas beginning with the Doc Hosea Invitational on March 29.

“Our schedule is intentionally designed to give us the best possible path to the NCAA Championships at Lake Lanier,” Ng said. “To earn that opportunity, we’ve crafted a competitive slate featuring top-tier non-conference and out-of-region opponents from the Big Ten, Ivy League, and SEC. Our final tuneup at the Lake Wheeler invitational should be a good dress rehearsal for the ACC Championships.”

The Cavaliers open their fall season at the Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday, Oct. 19. The Cavaliers will send Kennedy Housley, Skylar Morrison, Flynn Greene, Maddie Agudelo and coxswain Brie Joe to race in the Championship Four at the 60th edition of the historic event.

Virginia will compete in the Princeton Chase on Sunday, Nov. 2 before hosting their annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday, Nov. 9.

UVA hosts Duke in a scrimmage on Saturday, March 7 before opening the 2026 spring season by racing Northeastern, Pennsylvania, Rutgers, Syracuse and Yale at the Doc Hosea Invitational on Sunday, March 29 in Cherry Hill, N.J.

The Cavaliers battle Brown, Harvard and Rutgers at the Ivy League Invitational on Saturday, April 11 on Lake Carnegie in Princeton, N.J.

UVA returns to Lake Carnegie to race Princeton, Yale and Tennessee at the Eisenberg Cup on Saturday, April 18.

The Cavaliers travel to Raleigh, N.C., for the 17-team Lake Wheeler Invite on Friday-Saturday, April 24-25.

UVA returns to Lake Wheeler for the ACC Rowing Championships on Friday-Saturday, May 15-16. The 22-time ACC champion Cavaliers finished third at the 2025 ACC Rowing Championships. The conference regatta features five events, including the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four.

The NCAA Championships will be held Friday-Sunday, May 29-31 on Lake Lanier in Gainesville, Ga. The Cavaliers placed 10th at the 2025 NCAA Championships.