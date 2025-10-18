Cavaliers Through 36 Holes at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team posted a second-round score of 292 (+8) Saturday to bring its 36-hole total to 584 (+16), standing 14th heading into the final round of the Stanford Intercollegiate.

Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers in round two with a 70 (-1), moving up to 24th overall. Kennedy Swedick shot 72 (+1). Swedick and Remi Bacardi each sit tied for 50th at 147 (+5). Yuuki Takada finished with a 76 (+5) and Mira Berglund carded an 81 (+10).

Host Stanford extended its lead at 25-under par, while Oregon (-14) and Arizona State (-4) rounded out the top three. The Cavaliers close out play Sunday (Oct. 19) at Stanford Golf Course.

Team Results

Place Team R1 R2 Total To Par 1 Stanford 271 272 543 -25 2 Oregon 277 277 554 -14 3 Arizona 278 283 561 -5 T4 Arizona State 286 282 568 -4 T4 UCLA 285 283 568 -4 T4 Pepperdine 287 283 570 -4 T7 Colorado 286 283 569 -3 T7 Southern California 288 283 571 -3 9 Iowa State 287 287 574 +3 10 Oklahoma State 291 286 577 +10 11 Texas 296 284 580 +12 T12 LSU 294 289 583 +13 T12 Northwestern 289 294 583 +13 14 Virginia 292 292 584 +16 T15 Tennessee 299 286 585 +17 T15 UC Davis 292 293 585 +17 17 San Jose State 297 294 591 +27 18 Washington 299 296 595 +29 19 San Francisco 310 300 610 +36

Top 5 Individuals

Place Player Team R1 R2 Total To Par 1 Paula Martín Sampedro Stanford 66 65 131 -11 2 Megha Ganne Stanford 69 65 134 -8 T3 Kelly Xu Stanford 70 66 136 -6 T3 Andrea Revuelta Stanford 69 67 136 -6 5 Meja Örtengren Stanford 67 68 135 -5

Virginia Individuals