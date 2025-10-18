Cavaliers Through 36 Holes at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The No. 19 Virginia women’s golf team posted a second-round score of 292 (+8) Saturday to bring its 36-hole total to 584 (+16), standing 14th heading into the final round of the Stanford Intercollegiate.
Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers in round two with a 70 (-1), moving up to 24th overall. Kennedy Swedick shot 72 (+1). Swedick and Remi Bacardi each sit tied for 50th at 147 (+5). Yuuki Takada finished with a 76 (+5) and Mira Berglund carded an 81 (+10).
Host Stanford extended its lead at 25-under par, while Oregon (-14) and Arizona State (-4) rounded out the top three. The Cavaliers close out play Sunday (Oct. 19) at Stanford Golf Course.
Team Results
|Place
|Team
|R1
|R2
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Stanford
|271
|272
|543
|-25
|2
|Oregon
|277
|277
|554
|-14
|3
|Arizona
|278
|283
|561
|-5
|T4
|Arizona State
|286
|282
|568
|-4
|T4
|UCLA
|285
|283
|568
|-4
|T4
|Pepperdine
|287
|283
|570
|-4
|T7
|Colorado
|286
|283
|569
|-3
|T7
|Southern California
|288
|283
|571
|-3
|9
|Iowa State
|287
|287
|574
|+3
|10
|Oklahoma State
|291
|286
|577
|+10
|11
|Texas
|296
|284
|580
|+12
|T12
|LSU
|294
|289
|583
|+13
|T12
|Northwestern
|289
|294
|583
|+13
|14
|Virginia
|292
|292
|584
|+16
|T15
|Tennessee
|299
|286
|585
|+17
|T15
|UC Davis
|292
|293
|585
|+17
|17
|San Jose State
|297
|294
|591
|+27
|18
|Washington
|299
|296
|595
|+29
|19
|San Francisco
|310
|300
|610
|+36
Top 5 Individuals
|Place
|Player
|Team
|R1
|R2
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Paula Martín Sampedro
|Stanford
|66
|65
|131
|-11
|2
|Megha Ganne
|Stanford
|69
|65
|134
|-8
|T3
|Kelly Xu
|Stanford
|70
|66
|136
|-6
|T3
|Andrea Revuelta
|Stanford
|69
|67
|136
|-6
|5
|Meja Örtengren
|Stanford
|67
|68
|135
|-5
Virginia Individuals
|Player
|R1
|R2
|Total
|To Par
|Place
|Jaclyn LaHa
|71
|70
|141
|-1
|24
|Remi Bacardi
|71
|72
|143
|+1
|T50
|Kennedy Swedick
|75
|72
|147
|+5
|T50
|Yuuki Takada
|75
|76
|151
|+9
|84
|Mira Berglund
|80
|81
|161
|+19
|90