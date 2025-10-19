Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The Virginia women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a three-round total of 880 (+28) to finish 15th in a strong 19-team field at Stanford Golf Course.

Virginia posted a 296 (+12) in Sunday’s final round as Mira Berglund led the way shooting 2-over 73. Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard tying for 35th at 3-over 216. Remi Bacardi tied for 60th at 8-over 221 while Kennedy Swedick tied for 65th at 9-over 222.

Host Stanford claimed the team victory, winning by 21 shots at 35-under par. Oregon finished second (-14), followed by USC (-10), Pepperdine (-6) and Arizona State (-4).

Team Results

Place Team R1 R2 R3 Total To Par 1 Stanford 271 272 274 817 -35 2 Oregon 277 277 284 838 -14 3 Southern California 288 277 277 842 -10 4 Pepperdine 287 277 282 846 -6 5 Arizona State 286 278 284 848 -4 6 UCLA 285 279 285 849 -3 7 Arizona 278 285 288 851 -1 8 Colorado 286 279 296 861 +9 T9 Iowa State 287 284 292 863 +11 T9 Texas 296 284 283 863 +11 11 Oklahoma State 291 287 291 869 +17 T12 Tennessee 299 286 286 871 +19 T12 Northwestern 289 292 290 871 +19 14 UC Davis 292 293 291 876 +24 T15 Virginia 292 292 296 880 +28 T15 LSU 294 287 299 880 +28 17 San Jose State 297 298 290 885 +33 18 Washington 299 298 299 896 +44 19 San Francisco 310 294 299 903 +51

Virginia Individuals

Player R1 R2 R3 Total To Par Place Jaclyn LaHa 71 70 75 216 +3 T35 Remi Bacardi 71 76 74 222 +8 T60 Kennedy Swedick 75 72 75 222 +9 T65 Yuuki Takada 75 77 74 226 +13 82 Mira Berglund 80 74 73 227 +14 T83

Top 5 Individuals