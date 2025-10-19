Cavaliers Wrap Competition at Stanford Intercollegiate

STANFORD, Calif. – The Virginia women’s golf team wrapped up play at the Stanford Intercollegiate with a three-round total of 880 (+28) to finish 15th in a strong 19-team field at Stanford Golf Course.
Virginia posted a 296 (+12) in Sunday’s final round as Mira Berglund led the way shooting 2-over 73. Jaclyn LaHa led the Cavaliers on the individual leaderboard tying for 35th at 3-over 216. Remi Bacardi tied for 60th at 8-over 221 while Kennedy Swedick tied for 65th at 9-over 222.
Host Stanford claimed the team victory, winning by 21 shots at 35-under par. Oregon finished second (-14), followed by USC (-10), Pepperdine (-6) and Arizona State (-4).
Team Results
|Place
|Team
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Stanford
|271
|272
|274
|817
|-35
|2
|Oregon
|277
|277
|284
|838
|-14
|3
|Southern California
|288
|277
|277
|842
|-10
|4
|Pepperdine
|287
|277
|282
|846
|-6
|5
|Arizona State
|286
|278
|284
|848
|-4
|6
|UCLA
|285
|279
|285
|849
|-3
|7
|Arizona
|278
|285
|288
|851
|-1
|8
|Colorado
|286
|279
|296
|861
|+9
|T9
|Iowa State
|287
|284
|292
|863
|+11
|T9
|Texas
|296
|284
|283
|863
|+11
|11
|Oklahoma State
|291
|287
|291
|869
|+17
|T12
|Tennessee
|299
|286
|286
|871
|+19
|T12
|Northwestern
|289
|292
|290
|871
|+19
|14
|UC Davis
|292
|293
|291
|876
|+24
|T15
|Virginia
|292
|292
|296
|880
|+28
|T15
|LSU
|294
|287
|299
|880
|+28
|17
|San Jose State
|297
|298
|290
|885
|+33
|18
|Washington
|299
|298
|299
|896
|+44
|19
|San Francisco
|310
|294
|299
|903
|+51
Virginia Individuals
|Player
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|To Par
|Place
|Jaclyn LaHa
|71
|70
|75
|216
|+3
|T35
|Remi Bacardi
|71
|76
|74
|222
|+8
|T60
|Kennedy Swedick
|75
|72
|75
|222
|+9
|T65
|Yuuki Takada
|75
|77
|74
|226
|+13
|82
|Mira Berglund
|80
|74
|73
|227
|+14
|T83
Top 5 Individuals
|Place
|Player
|Team
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|To Par
|1
|Megha Ganne
|Stanford
|69
|68
|66
|203
|-10
|T2
|Catherine Park
|Southern California
|70
|66
|68
|204
|-9
|T2
|Paula Martín Sampedro
|Stanford
|66
|68
|70
|204
|-9
|T2
|Kiara Romero
|Oregon
|69
|70
|65
|204
|-9
|T5
|Kylee Choi
|Pepperdine
|70
|69
|67
|206
|-7
|T5
|Patience Rhodes
|Arizona State
|71
|67
|68
|206
|-7