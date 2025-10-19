All-Cavalier Singles Semifinals Monday at the ITA Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.

The Cavaliers have advanced four player into Monday’s singles semifinal. Senior Annabelle Xu, the top seed in the draw, will face freshman Katie Rolls while 3-seed Vivian Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, will face sophomore Martina Genis Salas.

The Cavaliers also have two teams in the doubles semifinals with senior Meggie Navarro and sophomore Isabelle Lacy as well as Rolls and fellow freshman Blair Gill making the final. The final doubles quarterfinal has yet to be completed.

Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but live court streams will be available (link coming soon).

Scores and daily updates will be posted to this page.