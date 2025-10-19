All-Cavalier Singles Semifinals Monday at the ITA Regional

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.
The Cavaliers have advanced four player into Monday’s singles semifinal. Senior Annabelle Xu, the top seed in the draw, will face freshman Katie Rolls while 3-seed Vivian Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, will face sophomore Martina Genis Salas.
The Cavaliers also have two teams in the doubles semifinals with senior Meggie Navarro and sophomore Isabelle Lacy as well as Rolls and fellow freshman Blair Gill making the final. The final doubles quarterfinal has yet to be completed.
Recaps
Sunday, Oct. 19
The Cavaliers played two rounds of singles on Sunday, with Xu, Rolls, Yang and Genis Salas all winning twice to take the four singles semifinal spots. Genis Salas won a three-setter against No. 36 Ozlem Uslu of Virginia Tech, the No. 2 seed in the draw, to secure the final semifinal spot. Virginia also has at least two teams in Monday morning’s doubles semifinals with one match left to finish Sunday evening.
Saturday, Oct. 18
All six Cavaliers won their singles matches to advance to Sunday’s singles Round of 16. All three doubles teams won two matches to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals.
Friday, Oct. 17
The Cavaliers’ three doubles teams opened the tournament by picking up wins on the first day of main draw action, including an 8-0 win by Rolls and Gill and an 8-1 victory by Xu and Genis Salas. The Cavaliers all won their singles matches to advance to Saturday’s second round.
Qualifying, Thursday Oct. 16
Meggie Navarro was the No. 3 seed in the qualifying singles draw but did not advance to the main draw.
RESULTS
SINGLES
R64 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Thalia Smith (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Celina Joseph (LIB) 6-0, 6-2
R16 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def Laura Villanueva Morillo (WVU) 6-1, 6-1
QF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska (UMD) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
SF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs Katie Rolls (VA), 1 pm Monday
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Imani Jean (HOWARD) 6-1, 6-0
R32 Katie Rolls (VA) def Mila Mulready (VT) 6-2, 6-0
R16 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-1
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
SF Katie Rolls (VA) vs #23 Annabelle Xu (VA), 1 pm Monday
R64 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-1, 6-1
R32 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Nicole Fu (NAVY) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
R16 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2, 6-0
QF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Johanna Strom (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
SF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) vs Martina Genis Salas (VA), 1 pm Monday
R64 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sia Chaudry (W&M) 6-1, 6-2
R32 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Daria Munteanu (JMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
R16 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lucia Donnelly (UMD) 6-3, 6-1
QF Martina Genis Salas (VA) def #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
SF Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs #114 Vivian Yang (VA), 1 pm Monday
R64 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
R32 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Yoanna Radulova (LIB) 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3
R16 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-5
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
R64 Blair Gill (VA) def Maria Turchetto (LIB) 7-5, 7-6 (6)
R32 Blair Gill (VA) def Diya Challa (UMD) 6-0, 1-6, 6-4
R16 #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. Blair Gill (VA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Q64 Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
C Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Sia Mahajan (DEL ST)
DOUBLES
R64 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Beatriz Guera/Lainey O’Neill (RIC) 8-2
R32 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Diya Challa.Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 8-5
R16 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Mya Byrd/Marina Markina (ODU) 8-3
QF Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Sia Chaudry/Mira Kernagis (W&M) 8-7 (5)
SF Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs Emma Ghiradato/Ema Kovacevic (UMD), Monday 10 am
R64 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oriana Izarra/Hima Fernando (LONG) 8-0
R 32 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oliwia Orlinska/Tamari Gagoshidze (UMD) 8-7 (4)
R16 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Victoria Matasova/Kira Matushinka (ODU) 8-7 (2)
QF Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def. Lara Bakhaya/Sofia Maria Barbaulescu (RICH) 8-1
SF Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) vs TBD, Monday 10 am
R64 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Ines Sabadie/Elena Prado (NST) 8-1
R32 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lidiia Rasskouskaia/Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 8-3
R16 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Alina Mokrynska/Johanna Strom (MARSH) 8-7 (3)
QF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs Audrey Moutama/Daniella Shved (WVU) Sunday 4:30 pm