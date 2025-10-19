V4 Places Second Overall and First Among Collegiate Boats at HOCR

BOSTON – The Virginia Varsity Four placed second overall and first among collegiate boats at the 60th Head Of The Charles Regatta on Sunday (Oct. 19).

The Cavaliers’ V4 raced to a time of 17:14.125 to finish second behind New York AC (16:50.690) and ahead of Penn AC (17:56.065), which included UVA alums Eva Frohnhofer, Kate Kelly and Zoe Tekeian in the Women’s Championship 4+. SMU finished fourth overall and second among collegiate crews with a time of 17:28.639.

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four boat included Kennedy Housley, Skylar Morrison, Flynn Greene, Maddie Agudelo and coxswain Brie Joe.

“It was a great start to the season and I’m proud of these athletes for their preparation and the way they attacked the course,” UVA head coach Wesley Ng said. “While training has been the daily project, it’s always good to have a sharpening focus for fall racing especially when we get to cross oars with elite competition from NYAC and Penn AC.”

The Head of the Charles course is 5,000 meters along the Charles River, featuring seven bridges, multiple turns and passing in a head-race format. In head races, each crew started single file about 10-15 seconds apart and the results are based on time.

The Cavaliers return to action at the Princeton Chase on Sunday, Nov. 2.