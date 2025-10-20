2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships Tickets, Parking On Sale This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – All-session tickets and parking passes for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, hosted by the University of Virginia at Scott Stadium over Memorial Day weekend, go on sale this week.
An exclusive presale opens Tuesday (Oct. 21) at 10 a.m., followed by the public on-sale Friday (Oct. 24), also at 10 a.m. Lacrosse fans who wish to gain access to the presale can do so by completing this form. Upon submission of the form, registrants will receive an access code from the NCAA prior to the start of the presale.
All-session tickets are the most reliable way to guarantee the best available seat at the lowest price. Single-session tickets, premium-seating and parking options will go on sale at a later date.
There are three all-session ticket options, all of which are located in the lower bowl of Scott Stadium:
- Midfield – $140
- Corner – $100
- End Zone – $60
2026 Championship Weekend Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Game
|Time/Network
|Saturday
|May 23, 2026
|Division I Men's Semifinal (1)
|TBA
|Division I Men's Semifinal (2)
|TBA
|Sunday
|May 24, 2026
|Division II Men's Final
|TBA
|Division III Men's Final
|TBA
|Monday
|May 25, 2026
|Division I Men's Final
|TBA
PARKING
All-session parking passes for lots closest to Scott Stadium also go on sale this week and can be purchased through either the presale or the public on-sale. There are two all-session parking options:
- Tier 1 – Navy: $130 (all-session)
- Tier 2 – Orange: $110 (all-session)
Additional paid parking options, including John Paul Jones Arena lots, will be available for purchase at a later date.
GROUP TICKETS
Group tickets are available for parties of 20 or more and include a discount on all-session pricing. Group tickets range from $50-$130 per ticket ($10 off the standard rate). Each group of 20 or more will also receive an exclusive welcome message that will play on the video board during Championship Weekend. Additional group experiences will be announced at a later date. Fans interested in reserving group seating or receiving more information should contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at (434) 924-8821.
PRESIDENT’S BOX
All-session tickets for the President’s Box at Scott Stadium are available for $800, with pricing consistent for all ages. In addition to a premier lower-level view from midfield, the climate-controlled President’s Box offers an all-inclusive club space featuring beer, wine, soft drinks, water and a gameday buffet experience. Premium liquor selections will also be available for purchase. Parking is not included with President’s Box tickets.
SUITES
All-session suites at Scott Stadium, which provide a private, premium viewing experience, are available for $10,500. Each suite includes 24 tickets and four parking passes in the Scott Stadium South Garage, with food and beverage service available for purchase. Fans interested in reserving a suite for Championship Weekend should email vafweb@virginia.edu to be added to the priority wait list. Existing suite holders have the first right of refusal through Nov. 3. All waitlist accounts will be contacted the week of Nov. 3.
PREMIUM TAILGATES
Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELXP, is proud to offer all-session and single-session premium tailgating packages for lacrosse fans. Tailgates will be located in multiple prime spaces, only steps away from Scott Stadium. This full-service experience provides end-to-end management of gameday logistics, including setup, equipment, and clean-up. Additional on-sale information, including pricing, optional parking passes and catering, will be announced at a later date. For more details, contact REVELXP at 434-300-5217 or virginia@revelxp.com.