2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships Tickets, Parking On Sale This Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – All-session tickets and parking passes for the 2026 NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Championships, hosted by the University of Virginia at Scott Stadium over Memorial Day weekend, go on sale this week.

An exclusive presale opens Tuesday (Oct. 21) at 10 a.m., followed by the public on-sale Friday (Oct. 24), also at 10 a.m. Lacrosse fans who wish to gain access to the presale can do so by completing this form. Upon submission of the form, registrants will receive an access code from the NCAA prior to the start of the presale.

All-session tickets are the most reliable way to guarantee the best available seat at the lowest price. Single-session tickets, premium-seating and parking options will go on sale at a later date.

There are three all-session ticket options, all of which are located in the lower bowl of Scott Stadium: