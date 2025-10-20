Ennist Nabs Second ACC Freshman of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After leading the Cavaliers to a sweep in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, Virginia outside hitter Reagan Ennist was named Freshman of the Week by the Atlantic Coast Conference, the league announced on Monday (Oct. 20).

To open the week, Ennist’s 23 kills powered UVA to a reverse sweep over Virginia Tech on Wednesday (Oct. 15) in Blacksburg. The freshman’s 23 kills tied for the most by a Cavalier against the Hokies in the Shannon Wells era.

On Sunday (Oct. 19) at John Paul Jones arena, Ennist tallied a match-high 15 kills to propel Virginia past Virginia Tech in three sets and secure a full-point for UVA in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash.

Ennist is the first Cavalier since Anna Walsh in 2015 to garner multiple ACC freshman of the Week honors in the same year.

Up next, the Cavaliers will head south for the Florida swing of ACC play as Virginia travels to Florida State on Friday (Oct. 24) and No. 15 Miami on (Oct. 26). Both matches will be streamed on ACCNX.

ACC PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Offensive: Olivia Babcock, Pitt

Defensive: Mikayla Hayden, California

Setter: Averi Carlson, SMU

Freshman: Reagan Ennist, UVA