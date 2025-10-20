Cavaliers Advance to ITA Regional Singles and Doubles Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.
The Cavaliers had four players into Monday’s singles semifinal. Senior Annabelle Xu, the top seed in the draw, faced freshman Katie Rolls, winning in straight sets to set up a Tuesday showdown against 3-seed Vivian Yang. Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, defeated sophomore Martina Genis Salas in the semis to earn her spot in the final.
By virtue of making the final, both Xu and Yang have earned invitations to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship.
Xu will also compete in Tuesday’s doubles final, trying to earn an NCAA qualification there as well. Xu and Genis Salas will face Emma Ghiradato and Ema Kovacevi of Maryland. The winner will qualify for the doubles championship.
This will be Xu’s third time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship.
This is Yang’s first time qualifying for the singles championship. She played in the NCAA Doubles Championship last year.
Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but live court streams will be available.
Scores and daily updates will be posted to this page.
Recaps
Monday, Oct. 20
There was an all-Cavalier semifinal with Annabelle Xu topping Katie Rolls and Vivian Yang winning against Martina Genis Salas. Meggie Navarro and Isabelle Lacy were edged in a close doubles match against Emma Ghiradato and Ema Kovacevic of Maryland, 6-4, 7-6 (6), but the other semifinal, an All-Cavalier showdown was even closer. Xu and Genis Salas prevailed in a three-setter in which each set was decided by a tiebreaker, taking the 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8) win to move on to Tuesday’s final.
Sunday, Oct. 19
The Cavaliers played two rounds of singles on Sunday, with Xu, Rolls, Yang and Genis Salas all winning twice to take the four singles semifinal spots. Genis Salas won a three-setter against No. 36 Ozlem Uslu of Virginia Tech, the No. 2 seed in the draw, to secure the final semifinal spot. Virginia also has three of the four doubles semifinalists.
Saturday, Oct. 18
All six Cavaliers won their singles matches to advance to Sunday’s singles Round of 16. All three doubles teams won two matches to advance to Sunday’s quarterfinals.
Friday, Oct. 17
The Cavaliers’ three doubles teams opened the tournament by picking up wins on the first day of main draw action, including an 8-0 win by Rolls and Gill and an 8-1 victory by Xu and Genis Salas. The Cavaliers all won their singles matches to advance to Saturday’s second round.
Qualifying, Thursday Oct. 16
Meggie Navarro was the No. 3 seed in the qualifying singles draw but did not advance to the main draw.
RESULTS
SINGLES
R64 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Thalia Smith (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Celina Joseph (LIB) 6-0, 6-2
R16 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def Laura Villanueva Morillo (WVU) 6-1, 6-1
QF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska (UMD) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
SF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-3
F #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs #114 Vivian Yang (VA), Tuesday 1 pm
R64 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-1, 6-1
R32 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Nicole Fu (NAVY) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
R16 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2, 6-0
QF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Johanna Strom (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
SF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Martina Genis Salas 7-6 (1), 6-1
F #114 Vivian Yang (VA), vs #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) Tuesday 1 pm
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Imani Jean (HOWARD) 6-1, 6-0
R32 Katie Rolls (VA) def Mila Mulready (VT) 6-2, 6-0
R16 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-1
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
SF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-3
R64 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sia Chaudry (W&M) 6-1, 6-2
R32 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Daria Munteanu (JMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
R16 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lucia Donnelly (UMD) 6-3, 6-1
QF Martina Genis Salas (VA) def #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
SF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Martina Genis Salas 7-6 (1), 6-1
R64 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
R32 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Yoanna Radulova (LIB) 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3
R16 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-5
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
R64 Blair Gill (VA) def Maria Turchetto (LIB) 7-5, 7-6 (6)
R32 Blair Gill (VA) def Diya Challa (UMD) 6-0, 1-6, 6-4
R16 #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. Blair Gill (VA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Q64 Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
C Meggie Navarro (VA) vs. Sia Mahajan (DEL ST)
DOUBLES
R64 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Ines Sabadie/Elena Prado (NST) 8-1
R32 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lidiia Rasskouskaia/Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 8-3
R16 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Alina Mokrynska/Johanna Strom (MARSH) 8-7 (3)
QF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Audrey Moutama/Daniella Shved (WVU) 8-4
SF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8)
F #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs #47 Emma Ghiradato/Ema Kovacevic (UMD), Tuesday 10 am
R64 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oriana Izarra/Hima Fernando (LONG) 8-0
R 32 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oliwia Orlinska/Tamari Gagoshidze (UMD) 8-7 (4)
R16 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Victoria Matasova/Kira Matushinka (ODU) 8-7 (2)
QF Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def. Lara Bakhaya/Sofia Maria Barbaulescu (RICH) 8-1
SF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8)
R64 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Beatriz Guera/Lainey O’Neill (RIC) 8-2
R32 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Diya Challa.Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 8-5
R16 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Mya Byrd/Marina Markina (ODU) 8-3
QF Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Sia Chaudry/Mira Kernagis (W&M) 8-7 (5)
SF #47 Emma Ghiradato/Ema Kovacevic (UMD) def. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 7-6 (6)