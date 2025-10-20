Cavaliers Advance to ITA Regional Singles and Doubles Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team are competing at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

The ITA Regional is an opportunity for players to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. The two singles finalists and the doubles champion from each region will qualify.

The Cavaliers had four players into Monday’s singles semifinal. Senior Annabelle Xu, the top seed in the draw, faced freshman Katie Rolls, winning in straight sets to set up a Tuesday showdown against 3-seed Vivian Yang. Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, defeated sophomore Martina Genis Salas in the semis to earn her spot in the final.

By virtue of making the final, both Xu and Yang have earned invitations to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship.

Xu will also compete in Tuesday’s doubles final, trying to earn an NCAA qualification there as well. Xu and Genis Salas will face Emma Ghiradato and Ema Kovacevi of Maryland. The winner will qualify for the doubles championship.

This will be Xu’s third time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship.

This is Yang’s first time qualifying for the singles championship. She played in the NCAA Doubles Championship last year.

Live scoring will not be available for the tournament, but live court streams will be available.

Scores and daily updates will be posted to this page.