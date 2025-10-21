Cavaliers Win Singles, Doubles Titles at ITA Atlantic Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team won both the singles and doubles titles at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.

Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang were the co-champions of the singles draw. Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas won the doubles draw.

By advancing to the singles final, both Xu and Yang qualify to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. By winning the doubles title, Xu and Genis Salas qualify to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship.

The Cavaliers had four players in Monday’s singles semifinal. Xu, the top seed in the draw, faced freshman Katie Rolls, winning in straight sets. Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, defeated Genis Salas to earn her spot in the final. Xu and Yang opted to take co-champion honors.

Xu and Genis Salas faced Emma Ghiradato and Ema Kovacevi of Maryland in Tuesday’s doubles final, winning 6-3, 6-3.

The ITA Atlantic Regional began on Thursday (Oct. 16) with a 64-player singles qualifying draw. The 64-player singles main draw began on Friday with the two finalists earning NCAA Individual Championship invitations. Doubles also was a 64-team draw with just the champion earning an NCAA qualification.

This will be Xu’s third time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship and second time in the doubles tournament. This is Yang’s first time qualifying for the singles championship. She played in the NCAA Doubles Championship last year. This is Genis Salas’s first time qualifying.

Sophomore Isabelle Lacy also competed in the singles draw, advancing to the quarterfinals. Freshman Blair Gill made the Round of 16.

Lacy and her doubles partner, senior Emma Navarro, fell in the doubles semifinals against Ghiradato and Kovacevic. Rolls and Gill were edged by Xu and Genis Salas in an all-Cavalier semifinal, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8).

Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.