Cavaliers Win Singles, Doubles Titles at ITA Atlantic Regional

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Members of the Virginia women’s tennis team won both the singles and doubles titles at the 2025 ITA Atlantic Regional Championship Oct. 16-21 at the Burrows-Burleson Tennis Center in Blacksburg, Va.
Senior Annabelle Xu and junior Vivian Yang were the co-champions of the singles draw. Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas won the doubles draw.
By advancing to the singles final, both Xu and Yang qualify to compete in the NCAA Singles Championship being held Nov. 18-23 at the USTA National Campus in Orlando, Fla. By winning the doubles title, Xu and Genis Salas qualify to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship.
The Cavaliers had four players in Monday’s singles semifinal. Xu, the top seed in the draw, faced freshman Katie Rolls, winning in straight sets. Yang, a junior who transferred to UVA after playing two seasons at Pepperdine, defeated Genis Salas to earn her spot in the final. Xu and Yang opted to take co-champion honors.
Xu and Genis Salas faced Emma Ghiradato and Ema Kovacevi of Maryland in Tuesday’s doubles final, winning 6-3, 6-3.
The ITA Atlantic Regional began on Thursday (Oct. 16) with a 64-player singles qualifying draw. The 64-player singles main draw began on Friday with the two finalists earning NCAA Individual Championship invitations. Doubles also was a 64-team draw with just the champion earning an NCAA qualification.
This will be Xu’s third time playing in the NCAA Singles Championship and second time in the doubles tournament. This is Yang’s first time qualifying for the singles championship. She played in the NCAA Doubles Championship last year. This is Genis Salas’s first time qualifying.
Sophomore Isabelle Lacy also competed in the singles draw, advancing to the quarterfinals. Freshman Blair Gill made the Round of 16.
Lacy and her doubles partner, senior Emma Navarro, fell in the doubles semifinals against Ghiradato and Kovacevic. Rolls and Gill were edged by Xu and Genis Salas in an all-Cavalier semifinal, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8).
Virginia’s remaining players will have one last chance to qualify for the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships at the ITA Sectional, Nov. 6-9 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
RESULTS
SINGLES
R64 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Thalia Smith (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
R32 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Celina Joseph (LIB) 6-0, 6-2
R16 #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def Laura Villanueva Morillo (WVU) 6-1, 6-1
QF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Oliwia Orlinska (UMD) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3
SF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-3
F #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs #114 Vivian Yang (VA), not played
R64 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Mira Kernagis (W&M) 6-1, 6-1
R32 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Nicole Fu (NAVY) 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
R16 #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Victoria Matasova (ODU) 6-2, 6-0
QF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Johanna Strom (MARSH) 6-3, 6-1
SF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Martina Genis Salas 7-6 (1), 6-1
F #114 Vivian Yang (VA), vs #23 Annabelle Xu (VA), not played
R64 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Imani Jean (HOWARD) 6-1, 6-0
R32 Katie Rolls (VA) def Mila Mulready (VT) 6-2, 6-0
R16 Katie Rolls (VA) def. Kira Matushkina (ODU) 7-6 (7), 6-1
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
SF #23 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Katie Rolls (VA) 6-4, 6-3
R64 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Sia Chaudry (W&M) 6-1, 6-2
R32 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Daria Munteanu (JMU) 4-6, 6-2, 6-2
R16 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lucia Donnelly (UMD) 6-3, 6-1
QF Martina Genis Salas (VA) def #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
SF #114 Vivian Yang (VA) def Martina Genis Salas 7-6 (1), 6-1
R64 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Nour El Ouazzani (MARSH) 4-6, 6-0, 6-1
R32 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Yoanna Radulova (LIB) 6-2, 6-7 (7), 6-3
R16 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 6-2, 6-7 (6), 7-5
QF Katie Rolls (VA) def Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-3, 6-2
R64 Blair Gill (VA) def Maria Turchetto (LIB) 7-5, 7-6 (6)
R32 Blair Gill (VA) def Diya Challa (UMD) 6-0, 1-6, 6-4
R16 #36 Ozlem Uslu (VT) def. Blair Gill (VA) 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
Q64 Linda Ziets-Segura (VT) def. Meggie Navarro (VA) 4-6, 6-1, 6-3
DOUBLES
R64 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Ines Sabadie/Elena Prado (NST) 8-1
R32 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Lidiia Rasskouskaia/Ulyana Romanova (ODU) 8-3
R16 #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Alina Mokrynska/Johanna Strom (MARSH) 8-7 (3)
QF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def Audrey Moutama/Daniella Shved (WVU) 8-4
SF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8)
F #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. #47 Emma Ghiradato/Ema Kovacevic (UMD) 6-3, 6-3
R64 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oriana Izarra/Hima Fernando (LONG) 8-0
R 32 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Oliwia Orlinska/Tamari Gagoshidze (UMD) 8-7 (4)
R16 Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def Victoria Matasova/Kira Matushinka (ODU) 8-7 (2)
QF Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) def. Lara Bakhaya/Sofia Maria Barbaulescu (RICH) 8-1
SF #26 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Katie Rolls/Blair Gill (VA) 6-7 (5), 7-6 (8), 7-6 (8)
R64 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Beatriz Guera/Lainey O’Neill (RIC) 8-2
R32 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Diya Challa.Magdalena Baniak (UMD) 8-5
R16 Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Mya Byrd/Marina Markina (ODU) 8-3
QF Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def Sia Chaudry/Mira Kernagis (W&M) 8-7 (5)
SF #47 Emma Ghiradato/Ema Kovacevic (UMD) def. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) 6-4, 7-6 (6)