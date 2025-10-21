Virginia To Host 2025 NCAA Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia is set to host the 2025 NCAA Division I Men’s and Women’s Southeast Regional Cross Country Championships on Friday, Nov. 14 at Panorama Farms. The women’s 6k is set to start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the men’s 10k at 11:00 a.m.

Parking Ticket Information

Parking tickets are presale only and must be purchased by Monday, Nov. 10.

Parking tickets are priced at $20

Parking tickets are presale only

Click here to purchase parking tickets

NO pets will be allowed at Panorama Farms for the NCAA Regional Championships

Schedule of Events

Friday, Nov. 14

6k Course Map

10k Course Map

8 a.m. | Course Opens

9:30 a.m. | First gun fired (30 minutes to starting the women’s race)

9:35 a.m. | National Anthem

9:40 a.m. | Second gun fired (20 minutes to starting the women’s race)

9:50 a.m. | Third gun fired (10 minutes to starting the women’s race)

10 a.m. | Women’s 6k Championship Race

10:30 a.m. | First gun fired (30 minutes to starting the men’s race)

10:40 a.m. | Second gun fired (20 minutes to starting the men’s race)

10:50 a.m. | Third gun fired (10 minutes to starting the men’s race)

11 a.m. | Men’s 10k Championship Race

How to Follow

Live Results

X: @UVATFCC

For more information, visit Virginiasports.com or VirginiaXC25.