Hoos Ready for Dress Rehearsal at JPJ

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Chance Mallory grew up going to University of Virginia basketball games at John Paul Jones Arena. Now, as a Cavalier, the 5-foot-10 freshman is about to play in front of fans at JPJ for the first time.

It won’t count as an official game. Those begin on Nov. 3 for UVA, which hosts Rider that night. But Mallory, a graduate of nearby St. Anne’s-Belfield School, is looking forward to Virginia’s second and final preseason exhibition. At 7 p.m. Friday, UVA hosts Villanova at JPJ.

“I’m definitely excited,” Mallory said, “especially just to play in front of my friends and family and all the people who support UVA and who I’ve been with in the stands for a while.”

The Wahoos’ new head coach is excited for Mallory, too.

“This will be his first time coming out of tunnel,” Ryan Odom said. “It’ll be my first time coming out of the tunnel as the coach at UVA. For our staff and all the players that haven’t played here before, it’s an exciting time. They’re going to feel it.”

A team that includes only three players who were in the program last season—Elijah Gertrude, Carter Lang and Desmond Roberts—faced outside competition for the first time last week in Nashville, Tenn., where the Hoos met Vanderbilt in an exhibition at Memorial Gym.

It was good “playing against a different team and not just people I’ve been practicing with,” Mallory said. “I’m just getting comfortable playing in front of larger crowds than I’ve ever played in front of before. So it was definitely a great learning experience for me and the team in general.”

The format differed from that of a college game—the team played four 12-minute quarters instead of two 20-minute halves—and the two programs opted not to release statistics from the exhibition. After a practice this week, though, Odom shared his impressions of the Cavaliers’ performance against the Commodores, who are in their second year under head coach Mark Byington.

Playing a 48-minute game “was different for everybody,” Odom said, “but it was certainly beneficial for us and for them to be able to play against somebody else. Rarely are coaches satisfied at this point, and I think we left a lot to be desired in certain categories. But there were some great things that we did as well, that we want to see more of.”

UVA was bigger inside than the Commodores, who had “quick guards and guys that can shoot, versatile players that stretch you and test you,” Odom said. “So that was a really good test for us.”

Odom said his team’s “offensive execution at times was pretty high. I think the offensive rebounding picked up. We had some turnovers at times that we couldn’t afford, but overall the ball security was pretty good. We missed some open shots. We missed some free throws. They’re things that are going to happen over the course of the game, but defensively, we’ve got to be more stingy. We’ve got to get teams deeper into the clock. We did get them deep into the clock some, but not enough. So there needs to be a consistency with that.”