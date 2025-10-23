Cavaliers Head South for Matches with Florida State, No. 15 Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Following a sweep of Virginia Tech in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash, the Virginia volleyball team (10-8, 3-5 ACC) travels to the Sunshine State for a pair of matches against Florida State (9-8, 3-5 ACC) and No. 15 Miami (15-4, 5-3 ACC).

Match Information

Matchup: Virginia at Florida State

Date/Time: Friday, Oct. 24 • 6:30 p.m.

Location: Tully Gymnasium (Tallahassee, Fla.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast

Matchup: Virginia at No. 15 Miami

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 26 • 1 p.m.

Location: Knight Sports Complex (Coral Gables, Fla.)

Watch: ACCNX

Live Stats: Statbroadcast



SEASON OVERVIEW

Head coach Shannon Wells is in her fifth season at the helm.

The Cavaliers are set to host 14 matches on Grounds this season, including five matches at John Paul Jones Arena.

This year marks the 47th season of Virginia Volleyball, which held its inaugural season in 1979.

SERIES HISTORY

Virginia and Miami have played 30 times, with the Hurricanes leading the all-time series 20-10. The last time the Cavaliers tamed the Hurricanes in South Florida was 2007.

The Cavaliers of Virginia and Seminoles of Florida State are meeting for the 60th time on Friday, with FSU leading the all-time series 43-16. UVA enters the contest on Friday having not won in Tallahassee since 2006.

CLASH CHAMPS

For the fourth straight season, the Virginia Cavaliers claimed a full point in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash by sweeping the season series with Virginia Tech. UVA has taken eight consecutive matches off the Hokies, the longest win streak in series history.

Virginia opened Clash Week by reverse sweeping Virginia in Blacksburg before securing the full point for the Orange & Blue with a sweep in front of 2,576 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.