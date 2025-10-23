No. 3 Virginia Field Hockey Travels to Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (11-1, 5-1 ACC) is back on the road against Louisville (7-7, 1-4 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 24 at 3 p.m. at Trager Stadium in Louisville, Ky. before returning home to host the final two games of the regular season.

Live coverage of Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

MATCH NOTES

Virginia ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Week 7 poll after ranking No. 2 in Week 4 & 5 and No. 3 the rest of the season

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Lempers recorded six shutouts, five against ranked teams

Senior Madison Orsi earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week and junior Emma Watchilla earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week (10/7) after defeating No. 9 Duke in double overtime

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi netted game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Junior Mia Abello leads the team in goals (5), points (12), shots (26) and tied for game-winning goals (2)

Freshman Lauren Sloan and senior Lauren Kenah leads the team in assists with three

Last time out in 2024, Virginia beat Louisville 1-0 at Turf Field after losing to the Cardinals 2-0 on the road in 2023.

Virginia has the edge in the matchup having won 12 of 21 meetings between the two teams

ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return home to host No. 11 Maryland on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. and No. 6 Wake Forest on Friday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va. The team will honor the senior class at the conclusion of the game on Friday, Oct. 31 against No. 6 Wake Forest. Admission is free for all regular-season contests at Turf Field.