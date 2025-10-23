Top-Ranked Virginia Heads to Georgia for Two Tournaments

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 1 Virginia will play two tournaments in six days, beginning with the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26) in Alpharetta, Ga. followed by the East Lake Cup in Atlanta (Oct. 27-29). The two tournaments will be the final two competitions of the fall.

The Cavaliers ascended into the top spot of the Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings on Wednesday after debuting at No. 2 last week. Virginia shared the overall title at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational at Colonial Country Club last month and was tied for second as a team at The Invitational at the Honors Course in its fall opening tournament.

Senior Ben James, the No. 1 player on the PGA TourU rankings, has lived up to the billing in his first two collegiate tournaments of the year. He tied for first in the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, missing out on a PGA Tour exemption after falling in a five-man playoff and tied for third in the 2025 fall opener in Tennessee, one stroke off medalist honors. James helped the United States to a Walker Cup victory in September and played in three PGA Tour events in 2025, including the U.S. Open for the second-straight year.

UVA in the Rankings

Scoreboard National Collegiate Golf Rankings (Oct. 22) – No. 1

Golf Coaches Association of America (Oct. 10) – No. 2

Golf Channel (Preseason) – No. 6

Golfweek (Preseason) – No. 2

Cavalier Lineup

Ben James

Bryan Lee

Josh Duangmanee

Paul Chang

Michael Lee

Maxi Puregger (Individual)

Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26)

Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239207/scoring/team

Format – 54 holes, 18 each day starting on No. 1 and 10. Pairings and tee times are pre-determined for Friday and Saturday rounds, with final round Sunday based on 36-hole score.

The Field (Scoreboard powered by Clippd Rankings)

No. 1 Virginia

No. 9 Utah

No. 14 Pepperdine

No. 15 UCLA

No. 18 Georgia Tech

No. 24 Charlotte

Boston College

Clemson

Duke

Florida State

Loyola Marymount

Stanford

USC

Washington

The Course

The Golf Club of Georgia – Lakeside Course (7,017 yards, par 72), Alpharetta, Ga.

The Golf Club of Georgia has an established reputation as one of the finest private golf clubs in Atlanta. The Lakeside Course, the original course at The Golf Club of Georgia, was built in 1991 and was named “Best New Private Course” in the United States. The course features rolling terrain and undulating greens amidst scenic woodlands. The most picturesque portion of the course are holes 11 through 14 as they play alongside majestic Lake Windward, offering views rarely seen at private golf clubs in North Atlanta.

East Lake Cup (Oct. 27-29)

East Lake Cup Live Scoring: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239495/scoring/team

Live Television Coverage: Golf Channel – 3-6 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Format – The East Lake Cup consists of an opening round of stroke play to crown an individual male and female champion and determine seeding for the following two days of match play competition.

The Field (Scoreboard powered by Clippd Rankings)

No. 1 Virginia

No. 4 Arizona State

No. 10 Florida

No. 12 Mississippi

The Course

East Lake Club – Lakeside Course (7,195 yards, par 72), Atlanta, Ga.

East Lake Club is the oldest golf course in the city of Atlanta and the home course of Bobby Jones. It has been the permanent home of the TOUR Championship since 2005. The TOUR Championship is the culminating event of the PGA TOUR Playoﬀs for the FedEx Cup, with only the top 30 players on the points list qualifying each year. East Lake Cup

The course was originally designed by Tom Bendelow (1904) – completely reworked by Donald Ross (1913) – restoration of Ross design by Rees Jones, son of Robert Trent Jones (1994) – and remodeled by Andrew Green (2023).