No. 1 Virginia Red Hot in First Round at GC of Ga. Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Four Cavaliers are in the top 10 after the first round of the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. No. 1 Virginia has a five-stroke lead after shooting a season-low, 272 (-16), the lowest team score since the second round of the 2024 Hamptons Intercollegiate.

Graduate student Paul Chang led the way for the Cavaliers, firing an opening-round 67 (-5). He finds himself in fourth place and two strokes off of overall leader Bryan Kim (Duke). The 67 was the lowest of his seven rounds this fall and 12th round in the 60s of his Cavalier career. Chang had five birdies and carded an eagle on the 374-yard, par-4, 12th hole.

Making his collegiate debut, freshman Michael Lee got off to a blistering start with five birdies in this first nine holes. He shot a 31 on the front nine, tied with Clemson’s Oscar Holm-Bredkjaer for the lowest of any player in the field. He finished the day with a four-under 68 and is tied for sixth on the individual leaderboard.

The No. 1 player in the Scoreboard powered by Clippd rankings, Ben James, turned in a 68 in his opening round. He eagled the first hole, one of two on the day and added six birdies, including three in his last four holes. Five of James’ seven rounds this season have been in the 60s.

The Cavalier scorers were rounded out by senior Bryan Lee who shot a 3-under, 69 on day one. His opening round featured just one blemish a bogey on the 14th hole, to go along with four birdies.

Play continues on Saturday (Oct. 25) with the second round. Tee times for the Cavaliers will begin at 9:20 a.m. Follow all the action via Clippd Scoreboard: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239207/scoring/team

PL. TEAM RD 1 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Virginia 272 272 -16 2. Duke 277 277 -11 3. Pepperdine 278 278 -10 4. Charlotte 279 279 -9 5. Southern California 282 282 -6 6T. UCLA 285 285 -3 6T. Florida State 285 285 -3 6T. Washington 285 285 -3 6T. Georgia Tech 285 285 -3 10. Utah 288 288 E 11. Loyola Marymount 290 290 +2 12. Stanford 291 291 +3 13. Clemson 295 295 +7 14. Boston College 306 306 +18

