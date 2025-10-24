Virginia Drops Friday Night Contest at Florida State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-9, 3-6 ACC) fell in four sets (25-21, 19-25, 25-14, 25-21) on Friday night (Oct. 24) to Florida State (10-8, 4-5 ACC) at Tully Gymnasium.

Reagan Ennist claimed a match-high 23 kills on Friday to pace the Cavalier offense. Kadynce Boothe added 10 more kills of her own to join Ennist with double-digit kills. The defensive duo of Zoey Dood and Jasmine Robinson each collected four blocks on the night to lead UVA on the defensive side of the net.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Virginia 25, Florida State 21

In a set where Virginia never trailed, the Cavaliers tallied five of the first seven points of the game. The lone tie of the set came at 9-9, when Florida State’s Payton Whalen collected a kill. UVA went on a 7-3 run following the tie. A late Seminole surge was thwarted when Robinson and Dood teamed up on a block to claim the set.

Set 2: Florida State 25, Virginia 19

The homestanding Seminoles tallied 10 of the first 15 points in the game to force an early Virginia timeout. A 4-0 Cavalier run in the heart of the set brought UVA back to within two points at 14-12. In the later stages, another Ennist kill cut the Florida State advantage to 21-19 before the Seminoles scored the last four points of the game, including three-straight service aces.

Set 3: Florida State 25, Virginia 14

Just like in the second set, Florida State forced Virginia to take an early timeout as the Seminoles captured six of the first eight points in the game. Florida State led by as many as 10 at 20-10 before securing the set on a 5-2 run.

Set 4: Florida State 25, Virginia 21

The opening of the fourth saw the Cavaliers storm out to a 5-1 lead that was powered by three kills from Ennist and a service ace from Boothe. After the initial surge, the two squads traded points until UVA took a 19-18 lead and forced an FSU timeout. Out of the timeout, the Seminoles tallied seven of the final nine points of the night and closed out the match on a 4-0 run.

MATCH NOTES

Florida State moves to 44-16 all-time against Virginia and has won the last 12 matches against the Cavaliers in Tallahassee.

Friday’s match was Reagan Ennist’s third match this season with 20 or more kills.

Katie Barrier tallied a match-high 19 digs.

UP NEXT

Virginia will close out the Florida swing on Sunday with a showdown with No. 15 Miami. The match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. and will be streamed on ACCNX.