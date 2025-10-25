No. 1 Virginia Holds Steady After Two Rounds

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – Top-ranked Virginia remains in first place at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate after second round action on Saturday (Oct. 25). The Cavaliers will go into the final round with a one-stroke lead over Duke.

All four scoring Cavaliers shot par or better and were led by first year Michael Lee in round two. Teeing off No. 10, Lee closed out his final nine holes with four birdies, including back-to-back on the last two holes to card a 1-under, 71. He sits in a tie for fifth place in his first tournament of his collegiate career.

Paul Chang is also tied for fifth and shot an even-par, 72 in his second round. All three of his birdies on the day came on his final nine holes. Ben James also continued his steady play with only two blemishes on his scorecard that were evened out by a pair of birdies on the day. He is tied for seventh after turning in a 72.

The trio of Michael Lee (-5), Chang (-5) and James are all chasing Edan Cul who holds the 36-hole lead at -11 after shooting a 5-under 67 yesterday and followed up with a 6-under 66 on Saturday.

Playing as an individual, sophomore Maxi Puregger carded the best round of the day for the Cavaliers. He shot a career-best, 4-under 68 to jump 34 spots on the leaderboard. Puregger shot a 31 on the back nine, the lowest second-round, back nine of anyone in the field.

The third and final round is set for Sunday with Virginia tee times beginning at 10:29 a.m. Follow all the action here: https://scoreboard.clippd.com/tournaments/239207/scoring/team

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Virginia 272 287 559 -17 2. Duke 277 283 560 -16 3. Charlotte 279 287 566 -10 4T. Pepperdine 278 290 568 -8 4T. Southern California 282 286 568 -8 6. Stanford 291 278 569 -7 7. Georgia Tech 285 287 572 -4 8. Washington 285 291 576 E 9. Florida State 285 292 577 +1 10. Utah 288 291 579 +3 11. UCLA 285 295 580 +4 12. Loyola Marymount 290 295 585 +9 13. Clemson 295 293 588 +12 14. Boston College 306 309 615 +39

VIRGINIA