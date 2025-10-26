Cavaliers Fall in Four Sets at No. 15 Miami on Sunday

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The Virginia volleyball team (10-10, 3-7 ACC) closed out the ACC Florida swing by falling in four sets (15-25, 25-19, 11-25, 20-25) to the No. 15 Miami Hurricanes (17-4, 7-3 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 26) at the Knight Sports Complex.

Reagan Ennist claimed a team-high 10 kills and nine digs on the afternoon for the Cavaliers. Lauryn Bowie added nine more kills while tying Jasmine Robinson with a team-best four blocks. Hannah Scott paced the UVA offense during the match with 22 assists.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Set 1: Miami 25, Virginia 15

To open the Sunday matinee match, the homestanding Hurricanes tallied nine of the first 13 points before Virginia strung together a 4-0 run that made it a 9-8 contest. The two squads played to an 11-11 tie prior to Miami taking control of the set with back-to-back service aces. Miami claimed the game with a 6-0 sprint to the finish.

Set 2: Virginia 25, Miami 19

After trading points in the early going of the second game, Virginia flipped the script and took over with a 5-0 run of its own. Miami got to within a pair of points at 15-13 before Virginia extended its advantage to 18-13 with a 3-0 run. Ennist’s sixth kill of the match sealed the set victory for the Cavaliers.

Set 3: Miami 25, Virginia 15

Miami scored the first three points in the first game to force an early Virginia timeout. Out of the UVA timeout, the Hurricanes steadily built an advantage and led by as many as 13 at 22-9. After a Robinson kill that made it 23-11, the Hurricanes collected the final two points to grab the set.

Set 4: Miami 25, Virginia 20

In what proved to be the most competitive set of the afternoon, the two squads played to seven ties and a trio of lead changes. Miami briefly gained the lead at 7-5 before Virginia stormed back with a 5-0 run that forced the Hurricanes to take a timeout. Miami answered with a 4-0 run of its own to snatch the lead right back. Back-to-back kills from Lauryn Bowie and Caroline Lang cut the deficit to 21-18 before Miami claimed the match by scoring four of the last six points.

MATCH NOTES

Miami moves to 21-10 all-time against Virginia and has won the last 12 meetings between the two squads in Coral Gables.

UVA has taken a set off all three ranked opponents that the Cavaliers have faced this season.

Virginia out-blocked Miami on Sunday, 7-5.

UP NEXT

Virginia will return home to host Georgia Tech and Clemson for a pair of Halloween weekend matches starting on Friday (Oct. 31). Both matches will air on ACCNX.