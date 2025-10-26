No. 1 Virginia Completes Wire-to-Wire Victory

ALPHARETTA, Ga. – No. 1 Virginia won the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate by 13 strokes after shooting 7-under as a team in the final round on Sunday (Oct. 26). The Cavaliers became the first team in the tournament’s 20-year history to win it three times – 2016, 2023 & 2025.

Chilly and blustery conditions marred the scores for most of the field except Virginia in Sunday’s final round. The Cavaliers owned a one-stroke lead after the first two rounds but separated in a big way with a 7-under, 281 on day three. It was one of three team scores under par and six shots better than any of the 13 other teams.

Four Cavaliers finished in the top 10, led by Ben James who closed his tournament with a 4-under 68. In three tournaments this fall he’s finished 3rd (Tournament at the Honors Course), tied for 1st (Ben Hogan Collegiate) and now third at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate. He has 21 career top-5 finishes in his collegiate career.

Classmate Bryan Lee also finished strong with a 4-under, 68. He managed seven birdies in the round and did not have a bogey over his last 11 holes. It was his lowest single round score of the fall and lowest since the first round of ACC Championships in the spring.

James, Lee and Stanford’s Jay Leng carded the lowest scores of anyone in the field in round three. Duke’s Bryan Kim held on for the individual victory with a 71 on the final day and was 11-under for the tournament.

Graduate student Paul Chang and freshman Michael Lee were both 3-under for the tournament and both shot a closing round, 74 on Sunday. The duo finished tied-for ninth. Despite the harsh conditions, junior Josh Duangmanee posted his best round of the weekend with a 1-under 71.

The Cavaliers will have a quick turnaround, playing in the East Lake Cup in nearby Atlanta beginning Monday (Oct. 27). The tournament will be televised live on the Golf Channel from 3-5 p.m. ET on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The Cavaliers are one of four men’s teams (Ole Miss, Florida & Arizona State) that were invited to compete. UVA tee times begin at 11:42 a.m.

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Virginia 272 287 281 840 -24 2. Duke 277 283 295 855 -9 3. Southern California 282 286 289 857 -7 4. Charlotte 279 287 295 861 -3 5T. Pepperdine 278 290 291 859 -5 5T. Georgia Tech 285 287 287 859 -5 7. Florida State 285 292 287 863 -1 8. Stanford 291 278 295 864 E 9. Washington 285 291 293 869 +5 10. UCLA 285 295 292 870 +6 11. Utah 288 291 292 871 +7 12. Loyola Marymount 290 295 293 879 +15 13. Clemson 295 293 299 887 +23 14. Boston College 306 309 299 914 +50

VIRGINIA