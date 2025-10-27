Boley to Join Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott returns to the airwaves Tuesday (Oct. 28) and will take place at Dairy Market (946 Grady Ave), Charlottesville’s premier food hall. The weekly radio show is set to air from 7-8 p.m., and is hosted by John Freeman, the “Voice of the Cavaliers.”

Tuesday’s show will feature student-athlete guest McKale Boley and take place at Milkman’s Bar inside Dairy Market. Specific locations within Dairy Market may vary throughout the year and will be announced on VirginiaSports.com and @VirginiaSports on X the day of each show.

Fans are encouraged to attend in-person to watch and interact with the show as well as enjoy the full array of food, beverage, and retail merchants located inside Dairy Market. Free parking is located in the lot adjacent to Dairy Market.

Boley is in his third year as the Cavaliers’ starting left tackle. In week four against Stanford, he produced the highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass blocking grade (91.9) and the second-highest overall grade (91.1) of any offensive lineman in the country. As a result, he was named the ACC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week and to PFF’s National Team of the Week on Sept. 22. Boley and the Cavaliers’ offensive line also helped UVA rush for at least 200 yards in three consecutive games (NC State, William & Mary and Stanford), a feat that had not been accomplished since 2004.

Radio affiliates across the Virginia Sports Radio Network (VSRN) are scheduled to broadcast the show. For a complete list of VSRN affiliates, click here. Free online audio is also available through the Virginia Sports mobile app. Archived episodes of Coach’s Corner with Tony Elliott are also available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports mobile app.

There are several ways for fans interact with the program. Ticket and merchandise giveaways will occur during each show and fans will have an opportunity to take home items signed by Elliott. Fans are encouraged to submit questions to the show by mentioning @JohnFreemanUVA on X.