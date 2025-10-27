Kymora Johnson Named to Nancy Lieberman Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, in partnership with the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA), announced the watch-list candidates for the 2026 Nancy Lieberman Award. Virginia point guard Kymora Johnson was named as one of 20 players on the watch list.

Now in its 27th year, the Nancy Lieberman Award recognizes the top point guard in women’s NCAA Division I college basketball. To be considered for this prestigious award, candidates must exhibit the floor leadership, playmaking and ball-handling skills of Class of 1996 Hall-of-Famer Nancy Lieberman.

Johnson is coming off a sophomore season in which she earned All-ACC first team honors as well as a WBCA All-America honorable mention. Last season, she led the Cavaliers in scoring averaging 17.9 points per game and reached a pair of major statistical milestones along the way. She recorded the first triple-double of her career (20 pts, 11 reb, 11 ast) at Pitt, joining Dawn Staley as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat and marking just the third triple-double in program history. Later in the season, she became the 37th member of UVA’s 1,000-point club after a 33-point performance in a win over Stanford.

Johnson led the ACC averaging 6.5 assists in league games last season. She also led the league in free throw percentage (91.4) and ranked sixth in steals per game (2.17) in ACC play.

Fans are encouraged to participate in Fan Voting in each of the three rounds starting on Friday (Oct. 31). In late January, the watch list of 20 players will be narrowed to 10, and then in late February to just five. In March, the five finalists will be presented to Lieberman and the Hall of Fame’s selection committees, where winners will be selected. The Selection Committee for the Nancy Lieberman Award is composed of top women’s basketball personnel including media members, head coaches, sports information directors, and Hall of Famers.

2026 Nancy Lieberman Award Candidates

Rachel Rose, Clemson

Taina Mair, Duke

Janelle Brown, Fairfield

Jada Williams, Iowa State

S’Mya Nichols, Kansas

Tonie Morgan, Kentucky

MiLaysia Fulwiley, LSU

Zoe Brooks, NC State

Britt Prince, Nebraska

Reniya Kelly, North Carolina

Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame

Aaliya Chavez, Oklahoma

Raven Johnson, South Carolina

Olivia Miles, TCU

Talaysia Cooper, Tennessee

Rori Harmon, Texas

Ny’Ceara Pryor, Texas A&M

Kiki Rice, UCLA

Kymora Johnson, Virginia

Jordan Harrison, West Virginia