Michael Lee Claims Individual Crown at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA, Ga. – Inclement weather shortened the East Lake Cup individual competition on Monday (Oct. 27) from 18 holes to nine holes and Virginia freshman Michael Lee shot a 3-under 33 on the front nine to take home the Charles R. Yates Trophy.

Monday’s abbreviated stroke play competition also determined the four seeds for match play set to begin on Tuesday at the famed East Lake Golf Club. The Cavaliers finished first among the four invited teams – Arizona State (+1), Florida (-3) and Ole Miss (-1). UVA combined to shoot 6-under as a team and will square off against Arizona State in match play semifinal on Tuesday.

After a more than two-hour rain delay that dumped nearly an inch of water on the Atlanta area, Michael Lee was the first Cavalier out on the course. He birdied the first hole, the fifth hole and the eighth hole in a bogey-free nine holes. He edged Florida’s Parker Bell and teammate Ben James by one stroke. Notable previous winners of the Yates Trophy include PGA Tour pros Viktor Hovland (2018) and Scottie Scheffler (2016).

James, the No. 1 ranked player in PGATourU and the latest Scoreboard individual rankings, had chance on the ninth hole to tie for the title but had his birdie putt come up just short. James birdied No. 1, 3 and 6 but bogeyed No. 4.

Graduate student Paul Chang shot a 1-under 35 to tie for fourth place while Bryan Lee was even on the day with a 36. All four scoring Cavaliers birdied the first hole, a 505-yard par 5.

The 9-hole stroke play competition will not affect scoreboard individual/team rankings and will be marked unofficial. The next two days of match play competition however will count for team rankings.

Live television coverage on the Golf Channel of UVA’s semifinal match against Arizona State will begin at 3 p.m. on Tuesday. The two match winners will square off in the final on Wednesday (Oct. 29).

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 TO PAR 1. Virginia 138 -6 2. Duke 141 -3 3. Charlotte 143 -1 4T. Pepperdine 145 +1

