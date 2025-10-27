No. 3 Virginia Hosts No. 11 Maryland and No. 6 Wake Forest For Final Games of the Regular Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 3 Virginia field hockey team (12-1, 6-1 ACC) is set to host No. 11 Maryland (9-6, 5-3 BIG TEN) on Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. and No. 6 Wake Forest (15-2, 7-0 ACC) on Friday, Oct. 31 at 5 p.m. at Turf Field in Charlottesville, Va.

HOW TO WATCH

Live coverage of Tuesday’s game will be broadcast on ACCN and Friday’s game will be broadcast on ACCNX. Links to the live stream and live stats are available at VirginiaSports.com. Updates will also be posted to the team’s official Twitter account (@UVAFieldHockey).

vs. No. 11 Maryland

Live Stats

Live Stream

vs. No. 6 Wake Forest

*Senior Day

Live Stats

Live Stream



MATCH NOTES

Virginia ranked No. 3 in the NFHCA Week 7 poll after ranking No. 2 in Week 4 & 5 and No. 3 the rest of the season

Virginia has been ranked in the top 10 of the NFHCA poll since the Week 1 poll of the 2022 season

Freshman Lauren Sloan was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/2) for impressive collegiate debut scoring one goal and contributing one assist in Virginia’s win over No.17 Penn State

Junior goalkeeper Nilou Lempers earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week (9/9) after recording two shutouts in route to 1-0 victories against No.12 Ohio State and No.18 Rutgers

Lempers ranks No. 1 in save percentage (0.878) and goals against average (0.49)

Virginia has recorded seven shutouts this season, six against ranked teams and ranks No. 2 in shutouts per game (0.62)

Senior Madison Orsi earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week and junior Emma Watchilla earned ACC Offensive Player of the Week (10/7) after defeating No. 9 Duke in double overtime

Sophomore Catalina Quinteros and senior Madison Orsi netted game winners in the BIG TEN/ACC Challenge

Last time out last season, Virginia won both match ups with a 1-0 victory against Maryland and a 2-1 win in double overtime against Wake Forest



ON THE HORIZON

The Cavaliers return to Louisville, Ky. to compete in the 2025 ACC Championship Nov. 4-7. Brackets for the 2025 ACC Championship will be released on Saturday night (Nov. 1) after the conclusion of the final regular-season match.