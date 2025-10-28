Alumnus’ Seven-Figure Gift Endows Virginia Men’s Lacrosse Scholarship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Virginia Athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) announced today (Oct. 28) an anonymous $1 million commitment to fully endow a Virginia men’s lacrosse scholarship. This momentum builds on two other seven-figure gifts announced last month for Cavalier men’s lacrosse.

The gift, made by an alumnus of the program, fully funds one out-of-state scholarship from a seven-figure personal commitment, plus VAF matching funds. The donor’s generosity has established the 1986 Men’s Lacrosse Team Endowed Scholarship Fund, which is the third men’s lacrosse endowed scholarship in honor of a specific team (1991 and 1999).

Honoring The Past & Future “All-In”

“This commitment is about being ‘all in’ for supporting UVA men’s lacrosse and continuing to make it an incredible experience for our players and coaches as it has been for so many of us that have come before,” the anonymous donor said. “This financial support serves to honor the past while also focusing on the present of our program. Our goal is to build on the momentum from the past few months of giving and further support Coach [Lars] Tiffany and the program so that UVA lacrosse remains a leader in intercollegiate athletics.”

“I am very excited to see the 1986 team recognized as part of this newly endowed scholarship as they are a huge part of our storied history,” stated Virginia men’s lacrosse head coach Lars Tiffany. “The ’86 team led by Coach Jim ‘Ace’ Adams was one of the best that we’ve had over the years at UVA and their run to the national championship game is a testament to their legacy. Knowing many of the guys from that squad, they are a group that greatly values UVA lacrosse and remains close as a team today.”

Message From Kevin Miller – Executive Director & Deputy Athletics Director for VAF

“We’re absolutely thrilled and deeply grateful for this incredible level of commitment. The passion and momentum behind men’s lacrosse are driving a transformational impact on the program’s future. Winning has never been more closely tied to resources, and with the continued generosity and belief of our supporters, Virginia will remain among the nation’s elite for years to come.”

About Virginia Athletics Foundation

The Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) proudly supports the University of Virginia’s 27 men’s and women’s Division I programs. Cavalier Olympic sport programs rank among the nation’s best, but their continued success depends on strong philanthropic investment. The leadership and generosity reflected in these commitments represent an important step toward UVA’s goal of fully endowing all Olympic sport scholarships and programs.

Every gift makes a difference. To learn how you can join these generous donors in supporting Virginia men’s lacrosse scholarships, please email Brendan Taffe, Associate Director of Major Gifts, at btaffe@virginia.edu.

For more information about supporting UVA student-athletes through scholarship endowments, visit VirginiaAthleticsFoundation.com.